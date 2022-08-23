Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Jackson Miss. inmate escaped from correctional facility, was found in a dumpster
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Jackson Miss. inmate escaped from the correctional facility and was found in a dumpster two miles away from the prison. Inmate Shunekndrick Huffman was sentenced on October 14, 2019, to seven years and three years probation for aggravated assault. Huffman is scheduled to be released from...
WTOK-TV
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
Vicksburg’s 2022 crime report shows decrease in violent crimes
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Vicksburg leaders, violent crimes in the city have significantly decreased from July 2021. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., credited the decline to Police Chief Penny Jones, who stepped into her role a year ago. “We are doing a great job, but we can always do better. There are three […]
mageenews.com
AG Fitch Announces Sentencing in Statutory Rape Case
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Yesterday, following investigation and prosecution by Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s Office, Todd King of Brandon, Mississippi pled guilty to one count of Statutory Rape and one count of Gratification of Lust.
Neshoba Democrat
2 on the run after bust at grow op
Two suspects remain on the run after a Union man was arrested and charged in connection with a marijuana growing operation on Road 539 near Ocobla, the authorities said. Jean C. “Flexx” Boykin, 30, of 107 Martha Lane, Union, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WLBT
Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
vicksburgnews.com
VPD investigating several criminal incidents that took place on Friday
Vicksburg police are investigating several incidents which took place last Friday. If anyone has information on any of these crimes, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511. Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle. At 1:53 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1300 block of Bowmar Avenue in reference...
Natchez Democrat
Mother of kidnapping suspect arrested in Adams County now charged with accessory to kidnapping in Rankin County
NATCHEZ — Three people are now in Rankin County Sheriff’s Office custody in connection with a kidnapping incident, and two of the suspects were apprehended in Adams County. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said in a news release that the kidnapping investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when...
vicksburgnews.com
Several Vicksburg residents arrested over the weekend on drug charges
Four Vicksburg residents were arrested for unrelated drug crimes by Vicksburg Police over the weekend. According to a press release, on Saturday, officers performed a traffic stop on Curtis Tippen, 49, on Interstate 20, near Highway 61 North. During the stop, police found approximately 1.6 grams of methamphetamine. Tippen was...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: One arrest made, multiple reports of shooting into occupied vehicles
The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of one individual for firing into an occupied vehicle over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 1400 block of Clay Street for a shots fired call on Saturday at 11:25 p.m. A vehicle owner reported someone had shot out both rear windows of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.
WLBT
Witness: 18-year-old gives gun to man who then shoots teen to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was killed during a gun deal gone wrong on Sunday night, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Village Apartments. It was there that Antonyo Esco, 18, who was sitting in a car at...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala
JESSE GREER, 66, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500. BLAKENEY K GRIGSBY, 33, of Richland, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500. SHAWN HUGHES, 37, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, CPD. Bond $15,000. MORGAN K LEPARD, 22, of...
WLBT
Police pursuit results in crash on I-220, suspect apprehended
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit speeding down I-220 ends in a crash on I-220 in Jackson near Northside Drive Thursday evening. According to the Ridgeland Police Department, Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, rammed a patrol car and proceeded to drive away. Shortly after, Rodriguez wrecked his vehicle into a...
Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
mississippifreepress.org
MBI Will Not Release Names of Mississippi Police Who Shoot People, Negating Transparency Efforts
JACKSON, Miss.—Four officer-involved shootings occurred in Jackson, Miss., between January 2021 and July 2022, but the Mississippi Department of Public Safety redacted the names of the Jackson Police Department officers involved in the reports the department made available to the Mississippi Free Press on Aug. 8, 2022, from a public-records request on July 29, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety waived the fee associated with providing the documents for the Mississippi Free Press.
Man arrested for stabbing death of Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 33-year-old Corey Lepard was arrested on Friday, August 19 for outstanding warrants on aggravated assault and arson. After his arrest, Hearn said a detective received information that a stolen Kawasaki […]
WAPT
Court: Mississippi can continue blocking felons from voting
JACKSON, Miss. — A conservative federal appeals court has upheld Mississippi's removal of voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies. Attorneys who challenged the provision argued that authors of the state’s 1890 constitution showed racist intent in setting the disenfranchising felonies by choosing crimes they thought were more likely to be committed by Black people.
Mississippi man honored for life-saving measures that helped man in medical emergency
Mississippi man who rescued a man who was going into a diabetic coma was honored by his community Thursday. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday recognized James Anderson for his life-saving actions. Anderson was walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center on Aug....
WAPT
Gun exchange ends in fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road. Antonyo Esco, 18, was meeting someone at the apartments to exchange a gun, but once the suspect took the weapon, he shot Esco and took off, according to a Jackson police official.
Authorities looking for suspect who stole catalytic converters from Mississippi Department of Transportation office
Authorities are looking for a man who stole catalytic converters from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The Warren County Sheriff’s office posted photographs of the suspect who they believe is involved in the theft of the catalytic converters from the MDOT facility in Flowers. “We are asking that anyone...
