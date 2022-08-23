ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

WTOK-TV

Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg’s 2022 crime report shows decrease in violent crimes

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Vicksburg leaders, violent crimes in the city have significantly decreased from July 2021. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., credited the decline to Police Chief Penny Jones, who stepped into her role a year ago. “We are doing a great job, but we can always do better. There are three […]
VICKSBURG, MS
mageenews.com

AG Fitch Announces Sentencing in Statutory ﻿Rape Case

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Yesterday, following investigation and prosecution by Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s Office, Todd King of Brandon, Mississippi pled guilty to one count of Statutory Rape and one count of Gratification of Lust.
BRANDON, MS
Neshoba Democrat

2 on the run after bust at grow op

Two suspects remain on the run after a Union man was arrested and charged in connection with a marijuana growing operation on Road 539 near Ocobla, the authorities said. Jean C. “Flexx” Boykin, 30, of 107 Martha Lane, Union, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD investigating several criminal incidents that took place on Friday

Vicksburg police are investigating several incidents which took place last Friday. If anyone has information on any of these crimes, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511. Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle. At 1:53 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1300 block of Bowmar Avenue in reference...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Several Vicksburg residents arrested over the weekend on drug charges

Four Vicksburg residents were arrested for unrelated drug crimes by Vicksburg Police over the weekend. According to a press release, on Saturday, officers performed a traffic stop on Curtis Tippen, 49, on Interstate 20, near Highway 61 North. During the stop, police found approximately 1.6 grams of methamphetamine. Tippen was...
VICKSBURG, MS
kicks96news.com

DUIs and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

JESSE GREER, 66, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500. BLAKENEY K GRIGSBY, 33, of Richland, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500. SHAWN HUGHES, 37, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, CPD. Bond $15,000. MORGAN K LEPARD, 22, of...
CARTHAGE, MS
WLBT

Police pursuit results in crash on I-220, suspect apprehended

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit speeding down I-220 ends in a crash on I-220 in Jackson near Northside Drive Thursday evening. According to the Ridgeland Police Department, Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, rammed a patrol car and proceeded to drive away. Shortly after, Rodriguez wrecked his vehicle into a...
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
mississippifreepress.org

MBI Will Not Release Names of Mississippi Police Who Shoot People, Negating Transparency Efforts

JACKSON, Miss.—Four officer-involved shootings occurred in Jackson, Miss., between January 2021 and July 2022, but the Mississippi Department of Public Safety redacted the names of the Jackson Police Department officers involved in the reports the department made available to the Mississippi Free Press on Aug. 8, 2022, from a public-records request on July 29, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety waived the fee associated with providing the documents for the Mississippi Free Press.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for stabbing death of Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 33-year-old Corey Lepard was arrested on Friday, August 19 for outstanding warrants on aggravated assault and arson. After his arrest, Hearn said a detective received information that a stolen Kawasaki […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Court: Mississippi can continue blocking felons from voting

JACKSON, Miss. — A conservative federal appeals court has upheld Mississippi's removal of voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies. Attorneys who challenged the provision argued that authors of the state’s 1890 constitution showed racist intent in setting the disenfranchising felonies by choosing crimes they thought were more likely to be committed by Black people.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Gun exchange ends in fatal shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road. Antonyo Esco, 18, was meeting someone at the apartments to exchange a gun, but once the suspect took the weapon, he shot Esco and took off, according to a Jackson police official.
JACKSON, MS

