Future Blue Devil takes issue with listed measurements

By Matt Giles
 2 days ago

In today's game, perhaps nothing is more detrimental to a guard's draft stock than the "undersized" label. So it makes sense that Duke basketball commit Jared McCain would want to shake that label as soon as possible by calling out recruiting sites, in general, for apparently misreporting or failing to update his height and weight.

McCain, who at No. 21 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite is the lowest-ranked prize in Duke's four-deep class, tweeted a plea on Monday night for folks to get his measurements right:

The request came on the same day a couple of sites updated their rankings, which the Centennial High School (Calif.) five-star shooting guard seemed to value far less than getting credit for all of his inches and pounds.

At the time of this article's publishing, despite McCain's public correction, Rivals and ESPN continue to list him at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. On3 shows him as a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder.

Meanwhile, 247Sports, which once tagged him at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, now has it correct — at least in McCain's eyes — at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds.

We'll have to wait until next summer to see what height and weight appear next to Jared McCain's name on the 2023-24 Duke basketball roster.

But it's safe to assume the program won't make his blood boil by listing him at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

