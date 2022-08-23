ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Cochise Hindenburg
2d ago

Priority should be an education in a field of study that allows these young people to land a good paying job and contribute to society. Diversity should be last priority as our great country IS diverse. If an individual doesn’t think a school or business or whatever is not diverse enough…go elsewhere.

wfu.edu

Forbes magazine names Wake Forest best employer in N.C.

Forbes magazine ranked Wake Forest University the top employer in North Carolina in its 2022 list of America’s Best Employers by State. The list is divided into 51 rankings — one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia — and was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Plan in place to stop some NC principals from getting pay cuts based on student achievement

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s schools chief unveiled a plan on Wednesday that would prevent some public school principals from facing pay cuts in 2023 due to an alteration in how performance-based compensation is calculated. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said about $4.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for education would be […]
EDUCATION
ncconstructionnews.com

Greenville man inducted into National Masonry Hall of Fame

A Greenville businessman recently received national recognition for his contributions to the nation’s masonry industry. Gary Joyner, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joyner Masonry Works, Inc. in Greenville was inducted into the National Masonry Hall-of-Fame at the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) closing banquet during the August MCAA Annual Mid-Year Meeting held in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
GREENVILLE, NC
Axios

How Biden's student debt cancellation will affect North Carolina

More than one million North Carolinians have some form of student debt. Many could see relief from a Biden administration plan to cancel some of it. Driving the news: Announced yesterday, the plan could result in approximately 20 million Americans having their debt completely canceled. The plan cancels up to...
COLLEGES
thisisraleigh.com

8 Fantastic Museums in Raleigh (most of them FREE)

Raleigh is not known as a tourist destination and for its big ticket attractions, and to be honest we kind of like it that way, but that doesn’t mean there are not a ton of cool things to do and if museums are your thing there are several excellent museums in Raleigh to explore.
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

New area code coming to parts of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina, which includes Jacksonville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June the area […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated

OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
TRAVEL
whqr.org

NC has over 11,000 vacancies in public schools, a statewide survey finds

11,297. That's the number of teacher and staff vacancies superintendents from 98 of 115 school districts reported they had to the North Carolina School Superintendents Association when it surveyed its members this month. Superintendents who responded reported unfilled positions for 3,619 K-12 teachers; 1,342 bus drivers; 850 special education teachers;...
EDUCATION
FOX8 News

Can you remain anonymous in North Carolina when claiming a lottery win?

(WGHP) — With North Carolinians winning more lottery prizes in 2022 than any other year, many are wondering why big winners can’t remain anonymous. Simply, it’s the law right now. Lottery drawings are open to the public, and winners of over $600 do not retain their anonymity, according to a North Carolina lottery statute. However, […]
LOTTERY
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your family members or your friends? If the answer is a good steak, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - six amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit in case you haven't already been to any of them. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouses are on the list? Continue reading to find out.
Technician Online

OPINION: NC State needs to stop honoring white supremacists

In the summer of 2020, the country was awash in anti-racist sentiment amid the surge of the Black Lives Matter movement. Across the nation, statues commemorating Confederate soldiers and other symbols of racism were challenged and torn down. In North Carolina, the UNC system looked to address the issue of school buildings named after white supremacists. This included NC State, which strippedDaniels Hall of its namesake, Josephus Daniels, a racist who used his prominence in the state to promote bigotry.
POLITICS

