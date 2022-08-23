Read full article on original website
Cochise Hindenburg
2d ago
Priority should be an education in a field of study that allows these young people to land a good paying job and contribute to society. Diversity should be last priority as our great country IS diverse. If an individual doesn’t think a school or business or whatever is not diverse enough…go elsewhere.
