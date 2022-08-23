TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne sat down for an exclusive interview with WVTM 13's Ryan Hennessey on Thursday. Byrne, who is entering his sixth season with the Crimson Tide, spoke about several topics including landing his dream job at the University of Alabama after being turned down for a position earlier in his career. The 50-year-old Idaho native also discussed the intense pressures of working at one of the premiere programs in the country and with the greatest college football coach of all time. Watch the video above to hear what Byrne said when asked about potentially having the responsibility of hiring a replacement for Nick Saban in the future.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO