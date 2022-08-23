Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvtm13.com
Alabama Coach Nick Saban provides big boost to Tuscaloosa, West Alabama economy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is locked in for another eight years. It's a decision that means big bucks for the city of Tuscaloosa and surrounding areas. Learn more in the video above about the tens of millions of dollars in economic impact that Coach Saban generates every season.
wvtm13.com
Alabama AD Greg Byrne talks Nick Saban, possibly having to hire replacement
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne sat down for an exclusive interview with WVTM 13's Ryan Hennessey on Thursday. Byrne, who is entering his sixth season with the Crimson Tide, spoke about several topics including landing his dream job at the University of Alabama after being turned down for a position earlier in his career. The 50-year-old Idaho native also discussed the intense pressures of working at one of the premiere programs in the country and with the greatest college football coach of all time. Watch the video above to hear what Byrne said when asked about potentially having the responsibility of hiring a replacement for Nick Saban in the future.
Alabama begins prep for Utah State, funny ex-teammate who ‘talks a lot of crap’
For a coach like Nick Saban -- as routine-oriented as they come -- this will be a different kind of run up to the 2022 Alabama season opener. For the first time since 2011, the Crimson Tide won’t begin the season at a neutral site against a Power 5 opponent. The new home-and-home scheduling philosophy has Alabama going to Texas for Week 2, after a Labor Day weekend visit from Utah State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Andy Burcham, Auburn radio voice, offers a wrinkle about the QB decision
The Auburn quarterback decision is likely headed toward TJ Finley being named the starter, but Auburn radio voice Andy Burcham offered a wrinkle about how the QBs will add a wrinkle to the offense. Speaking as a guest on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show on WJOX out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtm13.com
Alabama AD Greg Byrne talks mental health support for student-athletes
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne sat down for an exclusive interview with WVTM 13's Ryan Hennessey on Thursday. Hear what Byrne said about the university's new effort to provide more mental health support for UA student-athletes.
Marty and McGee Can’t Wait to be Back in Tuscaloosa… To Eat
Marty Smith and Ryan McGee often find themselves stationed on the University of Alabama campus in the fall. After all, Alabama football is ranked No. 1 for the sixth time in the past ten seasons in the preseason AP Poll. The city 'makes its gravy' on those seven Saturdays when...
Alabama Football: Nick Saban and ‘Touchdown Jesus’
Hold on Alabama Crimson Tide fans for a BOLD claim. In the 2029 Alabama football season, the Crimson Tide is expected to open with Notre Dame at South Bend. Based on Nick Saban’s recent contract extension, I fully expect the GOAT will be on the Tide sideline as Head Coach.
NASCAR is Riding with the Tide
Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
RELATED PEOPLE
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
wbrc.com
2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
wvtm13.com
'Let's move on': Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sends message about her health
RAGLAND, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey again commented on her health when asked by WVTM 13 at the groundbreaking of Heritage Landing development park in Walker County on Wednesday. Watch what Ivey said in the video above. "My clean bill of health that I've been given has no...
wbrc.com
West Alabama ambulance service’s unusual strategy to recruit future EMTs is working
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In early August, NorthStar Ambulance in Tuscaloosa started doing something ‘untraditional’ to recruit future EMTs. The strategy seems to be paying off so far. It was back in early August when Northport officials said they need at least 15 prospective EMTs. It appears they’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
City approves extra $5 million for the World Games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's City Council approved an extra $5 million to help pay off a large vendor deficit for the World Games. The event CEO partially blamed the debt on sponsorship losses and lackluster ticket sales.
wvtm13.com
UAB Blazers head back to class for 2022 fall semester
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Faculty members and students are thrilled to be back on campus after two years of uncertainty. UAB students are headed back to the classroom this week, with about 22,000 of them already enrolled for the fall. This year their number one priority is making sure students...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD implements 4-day workweek for some
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More companies are looking at a four-day workweek to recruit employees in what is becoming a very competitive workforce. The Tuscaloosa Police Department started testing the concept of a four-day work week one month ago with its patrol division. With a staff of more than 300, the department is experimenting with new four-day work schedule with one division. So far, so good.
Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
College students react to loan forgiveness plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Most college students are now eligible to receive at least $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. Watch the video above to hear from college students about what the move means for them.
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Bham Now
Carrigan’s Mountain Brook + 3 other businesses that have closed this month
While the restaurant industry in Birmingham evolves, more and more restaurants are finding themselves looking for another adventure or have no option but to close their doors. Here are four Birmingham businesses that have closed this month, including Carrigan’s Mountain Brook. 1. Golden Rule BBQ | Trussville. After the...
Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
Comments / 1