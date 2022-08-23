ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama AD Greg Byrne talks Nick Saban, possibly having to hire replacement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne sat down for an exclusive interview with WVTM 13's Ryan Hennessey on Thursday. Byrne, who is entering his sixth season with the Crimson Tide, spoke about several topics including landing his dream job at the University of Alabama after being turned down for a position earlier in his career. The 50-year-old Idaho native also discussed the intense pressures of working at one of the premiere programs in the country and with the greatest college football coach of all time. Watch the video above to hear what Byrne said when asked about potentially having the responsibility of hiring a replacement for Nick Saban in the future.
Alabama begins prep for Utah State, funny ex-teammate who ‘talks a lot of crap’

For a coach like Nick Saban -- as routine-oriented as they come -- this will be a different kind of run up to the 2022 Alabama season opener. For the first time since 2011, the Crimson Tide won’t begin the season at a neutral site against a Power 5 opponent. The new home-and-home scheduling philosophy has Alabama going to Texas for Week 2, after a Labor Day weekend visit from Utah State.
Andy Burcham, Auburn radio voice, offers a wrinkle about the QB decision

The Auburn quarterback decision is likely headed toward TJ Finley being named the starter, but Auburn radio voice Andy Burcham offered a wrinkle about how the QBs will add a wrinkle to the offense. Speaking as a guest on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show on WJOX out...
Alabama Football: Nick Saban and ‘Touchdown Jesus’

Hold on Alabama Crimson Tide fans for a BOLD claim. In the 2029 Alabama football season, the Crimson Tide is expected to open with Notre Dame at South Bend. Based on Nick Saban’s recent contract extension, I fully expect the GOAT will be on the Tide sideline as Head Coach.
NASCAR is Riding with the Tide

Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
City approves extra $5 million for the World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's City Council approved an extra $5 million to help pay off a large vendor deficit for the World Games. The event CEO partially blamed the debt on sponsorship losses and lackluster ticket sales.
UAB Blazers head back to class for 2022 fall semester

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Faculty members and students are thrilled to be back on campus after two years of uncertainty. UAB students are headed back to the classroom this week, with about 22,000 of them already enrolled for the fall. This year their number one priority is making sure students...
Tuscaloosa PD implements 4-day workweek for some

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More companies are looking at a four-day workweek to recruit employees in what is becoming a very competitive workforce. The Tuscaloosa Police Department started testing the concept of a four-day work week one month ago with its patrol division. With a staff of more than 300, the department is experimenting with new four-day work schedule with one division. So far, so good.
Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
Carrigan’s Mountain Brook + 3 other businesses that have closed this month

While the restaurant industry in Birmingham evolves, more and more restaurants are finding themselves looking for another adventure or have no option but to close their doors. Here are four Birmingham businesses that have closed this month, including Carrigan’s Mountain Brook. 1. Golden Rule BBQ | Trussville. After the...
Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
