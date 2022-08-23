ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdxmonthly.com

Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5

Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Portland, OR
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
Vaccines
Portland, OR
Health
KGW

Hood to Coast Relay: Course route and traffic impacts

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's dubbed the Mother of All Relays, the 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay is this Friday and Saturday. Hundreds of teams will be traveling from Timberline, and more will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay making the trek to Seaside, so you'll see a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 26-28

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a big weekend in Portland for music and movement. Runners and walkers will be making the trek in teams from Mount Hood to the Oregon Coast, a big annual event. But if you're staying in the city, there's a lot of local music to check out — whether you're into hip hop, rock or whatever else.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
The Oregonian

121-year-old Portland business to close, lay off workers

Columbia Steel Casting Co., a Portland metal casting company that dates back more than a century, told state regulators Wednesday it plans to shut down operations at its North Portland foundry and lay off most of its workforce. The company said 225 employees, many represented by two different unions, would...
PORTLAND, OR
camaspostrecord.com

American Empress to arrive in Camas-Washougal later in day

American Queen Voyages (AQV) has adjusted the docking schedule for its East Clark County tours, moving the arrival time of its American Empress riverboat from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The change went into effect on Saturday, Aug. 13. “The main purpose behind that was (they wanted to) adjust to...
CAMAS, WA
KGW

A pro skateboarder is accused of tagging graffiti all over Portland

PORTLAND, Ore — The call to police came in just before midnight on Feb. 23. Employees at a strip club in Old Town had spotted vandals tagging a nearby building. When officers arrived, they could see three people spray painting the Oregon Leather Company. The suspected vandals ran off. Two of them escaped. One did not. Police suggest he was caught red-handed, literally.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Berkeley#Pandemic#San Francisco
The Oregonian

Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools

With less than a week to go before most Portland schools are back in session, the mayor’s office has directed staff to prioritize clearing homeless encampments near schools. Some camps near schools have already been removed, and city-paid workers are prioritizing clearing more along popular walking routes to elementary and middle schools.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Scrambles To Cash In On Semi-Conducter Expansion Needs

The winds of change are blowing not only over Oregon but across the farmland surrounding Hillsboro, again. Despite just receiving thousands of acres of new industrial land, the City of Hillsboro is pursuing more expansion. This time everyone in Oregon is looking to serve up land and funds to Intel. The Herald recently covered the Intel expansions into Ohio and the new research facility they will be building here in Hillsboro. Local residents who thought the growth we have had in the past decade was incredible better strap in for the ride. Things are about to get much wilder!
HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

Abortion rights advocates gather in Portland to denounce Idaho ban

PORTLAND, Ore. — Reproductive rights leaders gathered in downtown Portland on Wednesday in support of abortion access and to denounce a ban on abortion in neighboring Idaho. Idaho's near-total ban on abortion was set to take effect Thursday — but on Wednesday, a federal judge blocked the state from enforcing part of the strict law.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!

By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy