hawkeyesports.com
NOTES - No. 5 Iowa Heads to ACC/B1G Challenge
Watch Live | Wake Forest Live Stats | Wake Forest Watch Live | UNC Live Stats | UNC Complete Notes (PDF) The fifth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team opens the 2022 season at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Hawkeyes will face No. 20 Wake Forest on Friday at 4 p.m. (CT) at Truist Field before playing a neutral site game against No. 2 North Carolina on Aug. 28 at 3 p.m.
Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports
The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
Congrats To Davenport Southeast Little League On A Great Season
After an incredible run to the Little League World Series and in the tournament itself, the Little League World Series journey for the kids representing the Midwest, Iowa, Davenport, and the Quad Cities has come to an end. With a loss on Tuesday, the Davenport Southeast Little League team is done playing baseball for the summer. With the end of one heck of a season, we, along with many in the Quad Cities and in Iowa want to tell these kids two things: Congratulations and thank you.
SportsGrid
What Are Iowa’s Big Ten Odds? Season Win Total Preview & Pick
AP Poll: NR (28) | Coaches Poll: NR (26) | PFF: No. 18 | SP+: No. 27. Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz: 178-110 | 25th Season | Overall: 84-42 Offensive Coordinator: Brian Ferentz (6th Season) Defensive Coordinator: Phil Parker (11th Season) Futures Odds @ FanDuel. National Championship Odds: +20000. B1G Championship...
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Men’s Golf Fall Schedule Announced
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s golf team will compete in five tournaments during the 2022 fall season, including hosting the Iowa Fall Classic at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa. Iowa opens the season Sept. 4-5 at the Fighting Irish Classic, hosted...
hawkeyesports.com
Former Assistant Tom Petroff Passes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa assistant baseball coach Tom Petroff passed away on August 22, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. He was 95. Petroff was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan. At the end of World War II, Petroff served in the US Army Occupation Forces as an ammunition bearer in Berlin. He would go on to play minor league baseball before starting his coaching career at Michigan State as the freshman baseball coach.
hawkeyesports.com
NOTEBOOK: Iowa Hosts Kansas, DePaul
The University of Iowa women’s soccer team opens its 2022 home slate Thursday against Kansas and Sunday versus DePaul. The Hawkeyes and Jayhawks kickoff at 7 p.m. (CT) at the Iowa Soccer Complex. Iowa hosts the Blue Demons on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Iowa City. Admission is free.
Iowa Native Goes From Walk On To Starter for the Hawkeyes
Quinn Schulte took a chance on himself when he was offered the opportunity to possibly play college football for his home state Iowa Hawkeyes. Normally, division 1 FBS teams will give full-ride scholarships to 85 players on the team. While these athletes will make up most of these football teams, they don't make up the entire team.
hawkeyesports.com
3 Hawkeyes Named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa field hockey seniors Anthe Nijziel, Lokke Stribos and Esme Gibson were named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors List, it was announced Wednesday by the Big Ten office. It is the third straight season Nijziel and Stribos have been preseason honorees. Last...
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Opens Season Ranked 5th in Preseason Poll
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa field hockey team is ranked fifth in the preseason Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll, it was announced Tuesday by the association. It is the 62nd consecutive poll that Iowa has appeared in the national rankings dating back to 2016.
hawkeyesports.com
Former Hawkeye Ray Brinzer Elected to PWCA Hall of Fame
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Two-time University of Iowa wrestling All-American Ray Brinzer will be enshrined into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame in October, it was announced by the PWCA. The 2022 induction ceremonies will be held on Oct. 16 at the Mountainview Country Club in Boalsburg,...
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint | Will Iowa football’s offense improve in 2021?
Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Austin Hanson and Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner project how much production the Hawkeyes will get from their offense this season. I think the Hawkeyes’ offense will improve this season because I said so. After last season, the only way to go is up, right?
superhits1027.com
Iowa firm poised have nation’s 8th largest trucking fleet
NORTH LIBERTY — An eastern Iowa trucking company has announced a $525 million transaction that will make it the nation’s eighth largest trucking fleet. Heartland Express is based in North Liberty. Contract Freighters Incorporated (CFI) is based in Joplin, Missouri. Heartland Express is acquiring CFI’s logistics unit in Mexico as well as CFI’s truckload unit.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
KCCI.com
New documentary highlights life of Hawkeye legend Nile Kinnick
WAUKEE, Iowa — A central Iowa man is finishing up work on a documentary about a University of Iowa football legend. "Kinnick: The Documentary" premieres Wednesday night at The Palms Theatres and Imax in Waukee, just miles away from where Nile grew up in Adel. "I thank God I...
superhits106.com
Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing
A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester, Iowa. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. A Dubuque County Supervisor says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
KCRG.com
Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education. Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
