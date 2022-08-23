ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Uncle charged after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face at Detroit home

DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old Detroit boy who fatally shot himself in the face while playing with a gun has been charged in connection with the boy’s death. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced six charges against Keon Pritchett, 29, in connection with the death of 5-year-old Carlin McDaniel, the man’s nephew.
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

Detroit man charged for allegedly killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

DETROIT (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 17 at approximately 11 p.m., Detroit police officers responded to a local hospital after the victim, Xavier Jones, was transported there to treat his injuries.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

17-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A teen accused of fatally shooting another teen in Ypsilanti Township then turning himself into police has been arraigned on murder charges. Kawaun Deshawn Robinson, 17, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 22, on one count of open murder in connection with the shooting death of Deshawn Patterson, 17, court records show.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Driver arrested in alleged road rage on I-94 in Detroit, state police say

A driver has been arrested in connection with a reported road-rage incident Thursday on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. The incident was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Interstate 75 around 3:15 p.m. and involved a motorist pointing a weapon at another driver, according to a statement on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Ypsilanti man in custody charged with CSC, kidnapping 11 year-old girl

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ypsilanti Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11 year-old girl.According to a press release, the victim snuck out of her home on the night of May 20 and was picked up by 35 year-old Brandon Hutson and that's when the assault took place. The girl was located the following day.Hutson was arrested on August 24 and is charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of first-degree criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful imprisonment. He's currently lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.Ypsilanti Police Lieutenant Brent Yuchasz says due to the sensitive nature of the case, no additional information will be released.
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Police search for suspect after man, 34, fatally shot in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.The incident happened on July 17, at about 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson. Police say the 34-year-old victim and a man wearing a white T-shirt were involved in a physical altercation.Then the suspect, who police say was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, produced a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was fatally wounded.If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in kidnapping, assault of 11-year-old in Ypsilanti

A Washtenaw County man has been charged in connection with allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child, police announced Wednesday. Brandon Hutson, 35, was arraigned from the county jail on kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving someone under age 13 and unlawful imprisonment, records show. He faces life in...
YPSILANTI, MI

