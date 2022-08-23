Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Uncle charged after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face at Detroit home
DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old Detroit boy who fatally shot himself in the face while playing with a gun has been charged in connection with the boy’s death. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced six charges against Keon Pritchett, 29, in connection with the death of 5-year-old Carlin McDaniel, the man’s nephew.
Detroit man charged for allegedly killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old son
DETROIT (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 17 at approximately 11 p.m., Detroit police officers responded to a local hospital after the victim, Xavier Jones, was transported there to treat his injuries.
17-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A teen accused of fatally shooting another teen in Ypsilanti Township then turning himself into police has been arraigned on murder charges. Kawaun Deshawn Robinson, 17, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 22, on one count of open murder in connection with the shooting death of Deshawn Patterson, 17, court records show.
Suspect in fatal shooting at barbeque allegedly used girl, 2, as shield against police
DETROIT – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a barbeque in Detroit on Sunday allegedly fled from police and took a 2-year-old girl hostage during a five-hour standoff, authorities said. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, eventually surrendered to police and was arrested on Monday,...
1 dead, 1 in custody after argument leads to shooting in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – One man was killed and another is in custody after an argument sparked a shooting in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 25) in the 17800 block of Maine Street, according to authorities. That’s near the intersection of Nevada and Joseph Campau avenues.
Driver arrested in alleged road rage on I-94 in Detroit, state police say
A driver has been arrested in connection with a reported road-rage incident Thursday on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. The incident was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Interstate 75 around 3:15 p.m. and involved a motorist pointing a weapon at another driver, according to a statement on Twitter.
Ypsilanti man in custody charged with CSC, kidnapping 11 year-old girl
YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ypsilanti Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11 year-old girl.According to a press release, the victim snuck out of her home on the night of May 20 and was picked up by 35 year-old Brandon Hutson and that's when the assault took place. The girl was located the following day.Hutson was arrested on August 24 and is charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of first-degree criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful imprisonment. He's currently lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.Ypsilanti Police Lieutenant Brent Yuchasz says due to the sensitive nature of the case, no additional information will be released.
Police search for suspect after man, 34, fatally shot in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.The incident happened on July 17, at about 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson. Police say the 34-year-old victim and a man wearing a white T-shirt were involved in a physical altercation.Then the suspect, who police say was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, produced a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was fatally wounded.If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
Detroit man arraigned in murder of 22-year-old woman found dead in car, other cases
DETROIT – A Detroit man was arraigned Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old woman who was found dead inside a car, as well as other pending cases against him. You can watch the full proceedings in the video above. Murder case. Gregory Bernard Reynolds, Jr., 46,...
Detroit police searching for suspects involved in shootout that injured 23-year-old
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for information into a shootout that multiple gunman had at a gas station on Eight Mile in Detroit last week. The shooting left a 23-year-old with a non-fatal gunshot wound during the Aug. 18 incident. It unfolded around midnight when the victim exited...
Madison Heights Fire Dept. pickup truck found in Detroit two days after it was stolen
On Tuesday, someone walked right into an open Madison Heights Firehouse and took a department pickup truck. Two days later, the truck is back where it belongs and the suspect is in custody.
Man found guilty after Detroit firefighter killed during road rage shooting in Troy
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, a jury convicted a man who shot and killed a Detroit firefighter during a road rage incident in Troy last summer. Jurors found Terell Josey, 28, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and possessing a weapon in connection with the July 5, 2021, death of Lt. Francis "Frank" Dombrowski.
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Detroit
A man is in custody and facing charges after Detroit Fire Department intern Zambrecia Works was shot and killed. Police provided an update about the case Tuesday.
2-year-old critically injured after getting head caught in car window unsupervised
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a young girl became unconscious after being left unsupervised on the city's southwest side. "I was walking out to my car last night, and I saw the little girl’s neck hanging outside the window, the window was only 2-3 inches at the most," the witness said.
21-year-old Southfield woman who disappeared nearly 4 weeks ago still missing
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 21-year-old Southfield woman who disappeared in late July is still missing after nearly four weeks, police said. Vanessa Painter was last heard from July 30, when she spoke to her mother, according to authorities. She is known to frequent the Red Oak Inn and The...
Stolen Madison Heights Fire Department pickup found in Detroit, suspect arrested
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police have found a Madison Heights Fire Department pickup truck that was stolen on Tuesday and, though a suspect is not in custody, FOX 2 learned that the suspect was arrested shortly after. According to police, the thief walked into the fire headquarters at...
Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman
A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman.
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
60-year-old man dead after he was assaulted, robbed in Canton, police say
The man was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on Saturday when a person asked him for a cigarette. That person then assaulted the victim and robbed him, police said.
Man charged in kidnapping, assault of 11-year-old in Ypsilanti
A Washtenaw County man has been charged in connection with allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child, police announced Wednesday. Brandon Hutson, 35, was arraigned from the county jail on kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving someone under age 13 and unlawful imprisonment, records show. He faces life in...
