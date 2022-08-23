ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

kpq.com

Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital Getting Name Change

Confluence Health is changing the names of its hospitals and other locations after an announcement Monday. Spokesperson Adam MacDonald said the name changes, which are expected to be completed by next summer, will increase clarity and allow for smoother services for patients. "Most importantly for our patients the current two...
WENATCHEE, WA
KUOW

As population grows, this Eastern Washington county looks to nuclear power

The elected board in charge of a Central Washington public utility has agreed to keep pursuing small nuclear reactors as an option to meet future energy needs. The Grant County Public Utility District anticipates that continued growth in the Moses Lake, Ephrata, and Quincy areas will require a new power source beyond the two big Columbia River dams it now operates.
QUINCY, WA
kpq.com

Semi Truck Rollover Delays Traffic on Grant Road

Grant Road had one flagger-controlled lane open as crews worked on cleaning up a semi rollover in East Wenatchee. Around 10 a.m. on August 25, a semi truck carrying a cement shipment from H2 Pre-Cast Inc., and headed towards Western Washington on Grant Road near Pangborn Airport. While the driver...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Fire Crews Monitoring Plain for Additional Wildfires

Fire crews are monitoring the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest for additional fires caused by this week’s thunderstorm activity. On top of the roughly 2000-acre White River and Irving Peak fires, there were two fires that spawned from Tuesday evening’s thunderstorms. There are currently six rappelers on the quarter-acre Cady...
WENATCHEE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Seven arrested in Grant County in 'Net Nanny' online sting

EPHRATA — Three men from Moses Lake, one from Quincy and one from Omak are suspected of seeking sex with a minor child, after a Washington State Patrol sting operation aimed at online predators. The five were among seven men arrested in Grant County over the course of several...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision near Chelan identified

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday morning near Chelan has been identified. State troopers say 75-year-old Richland resident Steven M. King was killed after being struck by a 2008 Dodge Dakota as King was attempting a U-turn on Highway 97 north of Chelan.
CHELAN, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News August 22nd, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One person was hospitalized and 3 others were injured following a 3-car accident at 9:45 last night on Highway 28 west of Quincy. A man who apparently suffered a medical issue crashed his vehicle into the Washington State Patrol building this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station and A video by Moses Lake Firefighters gives an inside look at the effort it took to extinguish a house fire earlier this month.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

All Night Search and Rescue for Lost Bikers Near Lake Wenatchee

Two motorcyclists from out of town spent the night in Lake Wenatchee after getting lost on the night of August 22. Around 8 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Edmonds that two bikers were lost near the Goose Creek area around Lake Wenatchee. Their Search and...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Accident outside Quincy injures 4

One person was hospitalized and three others were injured in a three-car accident Sunday night on Highway 28 west of Quincy. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jimmy L Diamond, 46, of Ellensburg was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car eastbound about 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of the highway and White Trail Road when he failed to slow down for emergency lights that had responded to an earlier collision.
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

Solar farm planned for area just south of Vantage Bridge in Grant County

BEVERLY - This week, the Bureau of Reclamation revealed a proposal from a privately-owned company that is requesting to build transmission lines on Bureau of Reclamation land between the Vantage Bridge and Beverly in Grant County. A privately-owned company, Royal Slope Solar LLC, wants to construct an array of solar...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Richland man dies after attempting illegal U-turn in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man has died after attempting an illegal U-turn on SR 97 in Chelan County on August 24th. Troopers said just after 9:30 a.m., 75-year-old Steven King was driving a Can-Am Spyder Southbound on SR 97 at MP 238. King drove to the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn. He crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading Southbound, while he was performing the U-turn.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

One person airlifted after box truck collides with hay truck near Connell; Ellensburg woman also injured

MESA - A crash between a box truck and hay truck near Connell on Wednesday left a person with a nearly-severed arm, according to Franklin County Sheriff's officials. THe Washington State Patrol says 29-year-old Edgar Jimenez-Ruelas of Pasco was driving southward on SR 17 in a box truck about 10 miles north of Mesa when he crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle known as a "hay squeezer" head-on.
CONNELL, WA
ncwlife.com

Few details on East Wenatchee mystery shooting

EAST WENATCHEE — Police say a shooting left one man with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, but the victim refused to provide any information about the incident. East Wenatchee police say they were called to home in the 200 block of North Georgia Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. There they found a 28-year-old man with a seriously bleeding wound to his arm, which was initially believed to be an injury from a knife.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan Douglas Port Moving Forward On More Property For Microsoft Plant

The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is moving forward with the purchase of 23 acres on Malaga Alcoa Highway, with the purpose of selling it to Microsoft. It's one of at least three pieces of land the port is buying to re-sell to the tech giant for its planned cloud storage data center.
CHELAN, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Making Security Upgrades at Courthouse, Justice Building

A project to tighten security and streamline foot traffic at the Chelan County Courthouse and the adjacent Law & Justice Building will soon get underway. The main piece of the project is the construction of a glass-walled vestibule between the two structures which will serve as a single-entry point for both buildings and consolidate security screening for them into one location.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

