Read full article on original website
incarceration15
3d ago
Security walked by showing on video Security person needs to be fired
Reply(1)
7
Related
VIDEO: Woman, 74, punched in face while walking in Midtown; suspect sought
The victim was walking down the sidewalk at 11 a.m. when another woman suddenly slugged her in the face, sending her collapsing to the sidewalk, video shows.
Caught on camera: Suspects violently rob man in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a violent robbery by a group of suspects in the Bronx.It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.Surveillance video shows four suspects chasing down a 67-year-old man and beating him on East 151st Street in the Melrose section.The suspects allegedly took the victim's backpack and $300 in cash.As he tried to get back up, they can be seen coming back and beating him again. Police say they then took his cell phone.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries to his head and face.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Woman stabbed multiple times to death inside Queens apartment: police
A woman in her 20s was found stabbed to death inside a Queens apartment early Friday.
WATCH: Brazen Suspect Steals Woman’s Cell Phone From Inside Woodside Subway Station
Police on Wednesday released video of an alleged thief stealing a cellphone from a woman inside the 61st Street subway station in Woodside earlier this month. The video shows the suspect standing on the Manhattan bound 7 train platform watching the victim as she sits on a bench while texting on her phone at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 arrested in New York City hit and run with stolen catalytic converters; victim ID'd
The victim was identified as 69-year-old Cathy Garcia, a Department of Correction employee, who was killed in a crash with three people allegedly stealing catalytic converters.
Woman, man shot in Queens; police probe possible connection
ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — A woman and a man were shot Thursday night in Queens, according to police, who were probing whether the incidents that left the two victims wounded were connected. The female victim, 28, was shot in the right arm and right leg while on Hollis Avenue near 203rd Street around 10:30 […]
bkreader.com
Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby
A three-time ex-con has been arrested for the murder of his estranged girlfriend — who he shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby after she threatened to report he violated her order of protection and should be sent back to prison, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested...
Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
Man wanted for firing gunshot on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn
Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for reckless endangerment in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn man who fatally shot girlfriend in lobby of apartment building arrested
A 56-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested Tuesday for fatally shooting his girlfriend in the lobby of her apartment building, authorities said.
Thief uses sledge hammer to steal $200k from Brooklyn jewelry store
Police are looking to identify a man who used a sledge hammer to break into a Downtown Brooklyn jewelry store last week, authorities said.
Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Dog Attacked by Man in Prospect Park Dies During Surgery
NEW YORK, NY – Moose and his owner, identified only as Jessica were attacked while...
Police searching for bicyclist after deadly hit-and-run in Chelsea
The pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run bicyclist has died from the injuries he suffered in the crash earlier this month.
News 12
NYPD: 13-year-old girl arrested in connection to death of Bronx taxi driver
The NYPD announced Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl has been arrested in connection to the death of a Bronx taxi driver. Video shows a group of five people attacking cab driver Kutin Gyimah after police say they refused to pay for their fare when he drove them to Far Rockaway, Queens.
NBC New York
Scooter-Riding Duo Sought for Three NYC Armed Robberies in 32 Minutes: NYPD
A scooter-riding duo is being sought by police in connection to a string of armed robberies that took place over the course of less than an hour in the Bronx, the NYPD said. According to police, the first reported incident connected to the pair took place around 2:58 p.m. Aug. 14 in the area of University Avenue and West 180 Street. Allegedly, a 42-year-old man was approached by the duo riding a scooter. One of them hopped off the scooter, displayed a firearm and took the man's chain and wallet, which contained his personal ID, credit cards and $800 in cash.
Register Citizen
Warrant: Stamford man accused of putting gun in woman’s mouth now faces attempted witness tampering charge
STAMFORD — A city man accused of placing a gun in a woman’s mouth and threatening to kill her is now facing a witness tampering charge after he allegedly tried to get the victim to recant her statements to police, according to a new arrest warrant. Stanley Petersen,...
REWARD OFFERED: 'World War II' Robber Hits Two NJ Banks, Flees On Motorcycle
A motorcycle-riding bank robber in an unusual get-up got nothing on his first try but succeeded on his second this week, according to the FBI in Newark, which sought the public's help identifying him. There's a reward in it, authorities said. The robber hit banks barely eight miles and just...
Man falls off scooter, fatally stuck in hit-and-run on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn
A man who fell off his scooter on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday, authorities said.
Comments / 9