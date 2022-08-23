ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem County, NJ

Fugitive Wanted In Motel Assault Caught In South Jersey Woods

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Agx9L_0hS3sV1F00
Franklin Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Franklin Township Police

A fugitive in an alleged assault at a South Jersey motel was arrested with the assistance of K-9 dogs and a New Jersey State Police helicopter, NJ Advance Media reported.

Joseph McDonnell, 44, of Franklin Township, surrendered to local police in a wooded area, the outlet said.

He was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence strangulation, simple assault and theft, and held in Salem County Correctional Facility.

Officers responding to an assault at the Liberty Bell Motel on Route 40 around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 met with a woman with a visible injury “on and around her neck" who stated that her boyfriend left the area after hitting her with a pipe and trying to strangle her, according to the report, which cites Franklin Township Police.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say

A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, NJ
Franklin, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, NJ
County
Salem County, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Charged In 'Wrong-Way' Crash That Killed PA Woman On Route 1

A 25-year-old Maryland man was arrested for his alleged role in a wrong-way crash that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman on Route 1 in July, authorities said. Luke R. Gallucci, of Rising Sun, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25 on charges of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, and other related offenses, Pennsylvania State Police said.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS

(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#New Jersey State Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#K 9#Nj Advance Media#The Liberty Bell Motel#Franklin Township Police#Daily Voice Gloucester
Daily Voice

Philly Man, 31, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from Philadelphia was shot and killed in Atlantic City, authorities said. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the fatal shooting of Jordan Eaddy early Thursday, Aug. 25.. At 12:06 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark Man Charged In South Jersey Shooting

A 34-year-old man from Newark has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Saladin Stafford also was charged with weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. On Friday, Aug. 5 at...
NEWARK, NJ
BreakingAC

Linwood man sentenced to 364 days in puppy’s death

A Linwood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the death of a 4-month-old puppy. Kyle Blythe, 24, did not seek medical treatment for the puppy, who suffered severe injury, according to the affidavit. Instead, he dropped the injured animal at the...
LINWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Ex-Cons Burglarize KFC In Central PA: Police

Whether it was a bucket of chicken or cash that these two former convicts wanted remains unclear but it is clear that they are wanted by the police. East Hempfield Township police announced the warrants for the burglary on Thursday, August 25, although the warrants were issued on July 14, and the burglary happened on June 2, according to the release.
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Man Faces Impaired Driving Charge After Crash In Area

A man was arrested for alleged intoxicated driving after hitting a car in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Putnam County around 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the town of Kent.Police responded to the Kent Center for a report of a man who had struck a car and was possibly intoxicated, the d…
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
345K+
Followers
51K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy