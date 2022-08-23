ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade

It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

2 Major Lakers Trade Targets Emerge From Jazz

There is a lot of fallout around the NBA from the news that Kevin Durant will be remaining with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. After weeks of trade speculation, the two sides hashed out some of their differences and agreed that it was in the best interest of everyone to remain in a partnership and focus on winning a championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Cleveland, NY
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations

There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate

Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand

The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdtrey5 Brooklynnets
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard

The Brooklyn Nets officially have the band back together. Kevin Durant is returning after rescinding his trade request, which means Kyrie Irving will also be staying put. While their roster is relatively strong already, there is still one area where they could use a reinforcement: The five. Per HoopsHype, the Nets are eyeing a veteran […] The post RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy