The Phoenix Suns Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns made a big announcement that should have fans very excited.
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade
It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Major Lakers Trade Targets Emerge From Jazz
There is a lot of fallout around the NBA from the news that Kevin Durant will be remaining with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. After weeks of trade speculation, the two sides hashed out some of their differences and agreed that it was in the best interest of everyone to remain in a partnership and focus on winning a championship.
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations
There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeanie Buss omits Russell Westbrook while expressing excitement for LeBron, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to move off of point guard Russell Westbrook in any fashion possible after his disastrous fit with the squad last season. While speaking with GQ, controlling owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss discussed how excited she is to watch...
Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate
Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star Guard
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Brooklyn Nets have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard
The Brooklyn Nets officially have the band back together. Kevin Durant is returning after rescinding his trade request, which means Kyrie Irving will also be staying put. While their roster is relatively strong already, there is still one area where they could use a reinforcement: The five. Per HoopsHype, the Nets are eyeing a veteran […] The post RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley and Kevin Durant Have Heated Exchange Over Trade Drama
The two once had a rivalry on the Clippers and Warriors.
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
Stephen A. Smith: 'Nobody is beating the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors are going to repeat as NBA champions'
Coming off their six-game NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics at the end of the spring, the Warriors have added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green via free agency this offseason (and re-signed Kevon Looney), but lost the likes of key contributors off the bench in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Spotted Working Out with 2022 Lottery Pick
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been getting some work in with Pistons lottery pick Jaden Ivey.
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
Stephen A. Smith Isn't Surprised That Kevin Durant Is Staying With Nets: "He Is Phenomenal. I Ain't Giving Him Up!"
Nets superstar Kevin Durant finally called off his trade attempt on Tuesday when he met with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash to discuss his future with the organization. With practically zero leverage in the situation, Durant decided it was best to just cut the nonsense and return to play for another season with the team.
How Kevin Durant Impacts Mavs' NBA Title Odds
Kevin Durant is staying with the Brooklyn Nets, and it caused a shift in NBA title odds. Where do the Dallas Mavericks stand?
