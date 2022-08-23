Read full article on original website
National Night Out is Back! October 4, in Texarkana Neighborhoods
National Night Out is back! Make plans for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Texarkana Police. If you are planning a safer neighborhood or crime watch party in our community, you must register. Registration is now underway for those planning an event in their neighborhood. National Night Out helps promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, and more caring places to live.
‘Haircuts For My Homies’ Free Event Sunday In Texarkana
'Haircuts For My Homies' is a community-driven event to help the homeless in Texarkana. This event will be on Sunday, August 28th at 1618 West &th. Street in Texarkana Texas from 1 until 3 pm. There will be free haircuts, free entertainment, free clothing, free hygiene kits, and free food and drinks.
Texarkana College Presents ‘Knife Skills 101′ September 22
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Knife Skills 101' on September 22 in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Explore the fundamentals of knife skills with Chef Tyler Standridge in this hands-on course. Learn how to select the right knife for the job, knife safety, knife care, and several different knife cuts to use in your culinary adventures.
Welcome Thor! The Newest Member of the Texarkana Texas Police Department
It's a good day for the Texarkana Texas Police Department as they announced the addition of a brand new member to the police department. Thor is a new K-9 and he is a handsome boy. The TTPD made the announcement on its Facebook page. Thor is a full-blooded Dutch Sheppard...
There Are 12 Awesome Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
From the sweet sounds of "Skylar The Piano Man" to the rocking sounds of "Crooked Halo", you have 12 great bands to see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Crater of Diamonds Ready to Celebrate When 35,000th Diamond Found
You could be the reason for the celebration at Crater of Diamonds State Park in the next coming weeks. The park is getting ready to celebrate a very big milestone in its history. The staff at the park is preparing to see the 35,000th diamond found and registered there since...
Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
Texas Schools Receive Their Latest Grades, Did Your School Improve?
Students are graded on each and every subject they take, those grades, good or bad follow them for life in one way or another. So too are the schools they learn in, and this year is the first year those grades are being publicized by the Texas Education Agency. This...
A Night of Fun & Food The 3rd Annual Draw-Down ‘Under The Harvest Moon’
Get ready for an evening of fun and food and it's all for a wonderful cause. It's the 3rd Annual Draw-Down “Under the Harvest Moon”. This event benefits the great programs and clients of Texarkana Resources. All the fun will take place on Thursday, September 22 at Ramage...
GTYP ‘Social Connections’ Networking Event Thursday
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Social Connections Networking Event Thursday in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. Expand your sphere and add new connections...
Atlanta, Texas Celebrates 150 Years With Founders Day Fair September 10
Get ready for the fun in Cass County as the celebration of the founding of Atlanta, Texas reaches 150 years this September. I remember when Texas herself celebrated its 150-year anniversary, it was 1986, I was barely a year into my broadcast career working in Baytown and we went to the big live Sesquicentennial show with Willie Nelson and Family at the San Jacinto Monument. Well, now it's Atlanta's turn.
East Texas Food Bank & DoorDash Now Deliver Food Boxes to Texarkana Seniors
The East Texas Food Bank has teamed up with DoorDash and their Project Dash campaign to deliver meals to Texarkana, TX residents who are enrolled in the Senior Box Program. 'Dashers' are delivering food boxes from one of the food banks' member agencies. to seniors in the area that might...
Nostalgic Vintage Store Like a Trip Back in Time in Jefferson, TX
As I am writing this story it is Throwback Thursday and if you love nostalgic items as I do then you are going to love the store Vinyl aka Caddo Mercantile Antiques in Jefferson, Texas. Caddo Mercantile Antiques - Vinyl. While there are plenty of vintage antiques, Vinyl takes you...
Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana
Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
Check Out These 5 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
From celebrating the 25th Anniversary of our Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a free movie night at The First Baptist Church on Richmond Road in Texarkana Texas you can find some great things going on in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Pioneer Days. Pioneer Days in New Boston Texas is...
Gateway Farmers’ Market 25 Anniversary Celebration Saturday in Texarkana
Wow, it is hard to believe that Gateway Farmers' Market has been around for a quarter of a century. That's right, and that's why you don't want to miss their 25th-year Anniversary Celebration this Saturday, August 20. What All Can You Buy at Gateway Farmers' Market?. Not only will you...
What Keeps Law Enforcement Busy? Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 8/15 – 21
Heaven's to Betsy, every week this report reveals some of the more stupid stuff that continuously happens and keeps the Deputies busy at your Bowie County Sheriff's Office. Crimes like theft, assault, sexual assault, animal welfare, unauthorized use of a vehicle, death investigations, and more. Read all about this week's list and who "allegedly" done it, in the weekly report for the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Now Looking For Two Missing People
Texarkana Arkansas Police are asking for your help finding two missing persons this week. Check out their information below and see if you can help. The first "Be On The Look Out" poster is for a 17-year-old young man by the name of Lee Cheatham. Lee is a black male, approximately 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Lee was last seen on Tuesday, August 16 wearing grey sweatpants and a black T-shirt.
Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance
Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
Awesome New Local Teen Jazz Band Makes Waves In Texarkana
We found a little gem for you on YouTube of a group of Redwater, Texas high school students, and their poolside jazz band. We were able to get in touch with one of the members of the band, Noah Whitman and this is what he had to say about this very unique band:
