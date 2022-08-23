Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Report questions Tennessee public school's spending of $3.5B in COVID-19 relief funds
(The Center Square) — A new report from Beacon Center of Tennessee shows that school districts throughout Tennessee received a total of nearly $3.5 billion sent directly to districts in COVID-19 recovery funding. That funding, however, was then used by districts for items such as mattress pads, instant pots,...
The average student loan debt in Tennessee
Americans owed an astounding $1.58 trillion in student loan debt at the end of 2021. Stacker looks at the situation state-by-state.
Opinion | In latest Memphis visit, Gov. Lee was heavy on platitudes and light on substance | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Forgive me if I am not thrilled by a morning visit to Memphis Wednesday by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. By most accounts, the governor’s message to minority business leaders was warmly received by a polite audience. But the speech was heavy on platitudes and extremely light on substance.
Temporary teacher permits are helping districts fill vacancies
Clarksville Montgomery county school system still needs to fill about 50 teaching positions. Thanks to a new state law - all you need is a bachelor's degree to temporarily teach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Tennessee legislators address teacher concerns over library cataloging bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Tennessee teachers are voicing concerns after the state passed a bill requiring educators to provide a list of all reading materials in school and classroom libraries. The move stems from the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act,” a bill that requires teachers and schools to provide parents and...
WDEF
Tennessee enacts one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation this week.
Tomorrow Tennessee is enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. Under the new Human Life Protection Act, providers that perform an abortion opens themselves up to being charged with a class C felony. No matter the circumstances. A Class C felony is punishable with 3-15 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000.
actionnews5.com
Gov. Lee: ‘No tolerance for lack of integrity among elected officials’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said people should trust those they vote into office, following the federal prosecution of two state elected officials. Tennessee State Representative Glen Casada of Franklin and his Chief of Staff, Cade Cothren of Nashville, were arrested Tuesday on bribery and kickback conspiracy charges.
WTVCFOX
Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee voters can change state constitution to prohibit slavery
More than 150 years after it was outlawed, the Tennessee Constitution still allows slavery as criminal punishment. Voters have the power to finally take that provision out.
‘We expect the law to be followed,’ Lee says as TN abortion ban goes in effect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee was in Memphis on Wednesday, a day before Tennessee joins other states that ban abortions at the stroke of midnight. Two months after the highest court in the land overturned Roe v. Wade, Lee said the state’s Human Protection Act is designed to protect both mom and unborn child. […]
Tennessee Pastors Condemn "Cruelty" of Abortion Trigger Law
Total abortion ban in Tennessee now in effect, faith group calls out cruelty of "no exceptions" policy. Tennessee's total ban on abortions goes into effect today, the result of a so-called "trigger law" that effectively outlaws the procedure in the state following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
wpln.org
Tennessee’s abortion law does not contain the lifesaving ‘exception’ you may think it does, lawyers say
Tennessee’s all-out abortion ban goes into effect Thursday. When the legislation was originally introduced, lawmakers said it included an exception for the life of the pregnant person. But lawyers say the reality of the law is much more complicated. Back in April of 2019, Republican Rep. Susan Lynn stood...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee mother says special needs daughter was 'beaten and whipped' by classmates after years of bullying
A Tennessee woman alleges her special needs daughter was "beaten and whipped" by classmates last August after years of bullying that she said was ignored by school administrators. The woman, Chrystal Finney, is suing the Giles County Board of Education and its director, Vickie Beard, alleging negligence. The lawsuit was...
thunderboltradio.com
Opening Day of Squirrel Season and Free Hunting Day in Tennessee
Saturday is the opening day of squirrel season in Tennessee, and Free Hunting Day across the state. Hunters can harvest up to ten squirrels a day during the season, which runs through March 15th. Anyone born on or after January 1st of 1969 is required to have completed a hunter...
actionnews5.com
Tennessee’s full abortion ban goes into effect Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many uncertainties remain in a post-Roe world. In Tennessee, some physicians are asking questions about what their rights are ahead of a full abortion ban going into effect on Thursday. “Make no mistake. There are no exceptions in this law,” said Defense attorney Blake Ballin.
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
Here's how much Mississippi's State Auditor says absent fathers are costing taxpayers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Absent fathers could cost Mississippi taxpayers more than $700 million for current and future spending, according to State Auditor Shad White. In a new report released Monday, White said the research looking at data from across the state showed taxpayers are on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars when fathers are not around for their children.
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
theenergymix.com
U.S. Utility Giant to Truck Toxic Coal Ash Through Black Neighbourhood in Memphis￼
For redlined communities like one in South Memphis, Tennessee, a win for grassroots advocates against environmental racism can be quickly followed by new threats and greater losses. Residents of an 80% Black community were able to stop two oil and gas industry giants from building a pipeline under their neighbourhood,...
Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, former Chief of Staff indicted on conspiracy charges
Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren were taken into custody Tuesday morning after both were indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged involvement in a bribery and kickback conspiracy.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0