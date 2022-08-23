ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Education
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Campaign, TN
WDEF

Tennessee enacts one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation this week.

Tomorrow Tennessee is enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. Under the new Human Life Protection Act, providers that perform an abortion opens themselves up to being charged with a class C felony. No matter the circumstances. A Class C felony is punishable with 3-15 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Gov. Lee: ‘No tolerance for lack of integrity among elected officials’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said people should trust those they vote into office, following the federal prosecution of two state elected officials. Tennessee State Representative Glen Casada of Franklin and his Chief of Staff, Cade Cothren of Nashville, were arrested Tuesday on bribery and kickback conspiracy charges.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
LYLES, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Condemn "Cruelty" of Abortion Trigger Law

Total abortion ban in Tennessee now in effect, faith group calls out cruelty of "no exceptions" policy. Tennessee's total ban on abortions goes into effect today, the result of a so-called "trigger law" that effectively outlaws the procedure in the state following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Opening Day of Squirrel Season and Free Hunting Day in Tennessee

Saturday is the opening day of squirrel season in Tennessee, and Free Hunting Day across the state. Hunters can harvest up to ten squirrels a day during the season, which runs through March 15th. Anyone born on or after January 1st of 1969 is required to have completed a hunter...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Tennessee’s full abortion ban goes into effect Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many uncertainties remain in a post-Roe world. In Tennessee, some physicians are asking questions about what their rights are ahead of a full abortion ban going into effect on Thursday. “Make no mistake. There are no exceptions in this law,” said Defense attorney Blake Ballin.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tyler Mc.

The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Here's how much Mississippi's State Auditor says absent fathers are costing taxpayers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Absent fathers could cost Mississippi taxpayers more than $700 million for current and future spending, according to State Auditor Shad White. In a new report released Monday, White said the research looking at data from across the state showed taxpayers are on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars when fathers are not around for their children.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Community Policy