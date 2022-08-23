ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gbnewsnetwork.com

Red Cross of Wisconsin Says: Be Prepared!

(GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 23rd, 2022) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can learn how to get ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Brown, Outagamie County first responders receive lifesaving equipment through WPS, We Energies grant

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, alongside the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, received some much-needed lifesaving equipment on Thursday. Through Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies charitable foundations, the Brown and Outagamie first responders were rewarded as part of the Rewarding Responders Grant programs. The grant is...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Buchanan, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Gofundme#Save The Children#Charity#Knuths
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Task Force 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A search-and-rescue team known as Wisconsin Task Force 1 has been formed again and is ready to respond when disaster strikes. The task force played a major role in the response to the May 2017 corn milling plant explosion in Cambria, helping to search for multiple workers who were trapped inside.
CAMBRIA, WI
Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

One Wisconsin school’s policy that requires students to lock phones in pouches:

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at one southern Wisconsin school could face expulsion if their phones aren’t locked away in designated pouches. According to St. Catherine’s High School’s Student/Family Handbook, cell phones cannot be used during school hours and must be locked in a Yondr pouch. The phone must be locked away when entering the school building.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

New 988 Suicide Prevention and Crisis Hotline receiving more calls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of calls within the first month, and a number of new calls. That’s the response received statewide from a new universal suicide prevention hotline launched last month. In the works for two years, establishing a new nationwide suicide prevention and crisis hotline was...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy