gbnewsnetwork.com
Red Cross of Wisconsin Says: Be Prepared!
(GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 23rd, 2022) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can learn how to get ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
Senior Living Facility Evicts 98-Year-Old Wisconsin Woman Over Excessive Physical Needs
More than 2 million individuals are expected to retire this year and many of them will be receiving care in assisted living or senior living facilities. However, one elderly woman in Wisconsin was on the receiving end of what could feel like a pretty raw deal.
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown, Outagamie County first responders receive lifesaving equipment through WPS, We Energies grant
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, alongside the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, received some much-needed lifesaving equipment on Thursday. Through Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies charitable foundations, the Brown and Outagamie first responders were rewarded as part of the Rewarding Responders Grant programs. The grant is...
UPMATTERS
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
WISN
Wisconsin Humane Society looking for cute pets for 2023 calendar
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society wants to see photos of your cute pets for its 2023 calendar. You can enter your photo and then share your personalized link with friends and family to collect votes and increase your odds of winning. Every photo with at least five votes...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Family of newborn saved by Children’s Wisconsin to host fundraiser for hospital
Family of newborn saved by Children's Wisconsin to host fundraiser for hospital. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. It was a terrifying moment that Gino Fazzari...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Task Force 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A search-and-rescue team known as Wisconsin Task Force 1 has been formed again and is ready to respond when disaster strikes. The task force played a major role in the response to the May 2017 corn milling plant explosion in Cambria, helping to search for multiple workers who were trapped inside.
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
spectrumnews1.com
Mullet champs: Wisconsin is home to two boys with nationally recognized flow
WISCONSIN — Two local Wisconsin boys are being recognized for having some seriously cool hair. Wisconsin is known for its cheese, sports teams and cold winters. But now it’s also home to some pretty cool hair do’s that are getting national attention. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey knows a...
UPMATTERS
One Wisconsin school’s policy that requires students to lock phones in pouches:
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at one southern Wisconsin school could face expulsion if their phones aren’t locked away in designated pouches. According to St. Catherine’s High School’s Student/Family Handbook, cell phones cannot be used during school hours and must be locked in a Yondr pouch. The phone must be locked away when entering the school building.
CBS 58
Wisconsin Humane Society to pick up another van of beagles from Virginia, seeks foster homes
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) put out a plea for more dog foster parents Monday, announcing plans to pick up another van full of beagles from the group of 4,000 being removed from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. WHS says this will be a group of adult...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
WBAY Green Bay
New 988 Suicide Prevention and Crisis Hotline receiving more calls
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of calls within the first month, and a number of new calls. That’s the response received statewide from a new universal suicide prevention hotline launched last month. In the works for two years, establishing a new nationwide suicide prevention and crisis hotline was...
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
State veterinarian confirms canine parvovirus cases in northern Michigan
The state veterinarian confirmed Wednesday that the illness impacting dogs in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula is canine parvovirus.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
4 Tiny Cabins That Will Fulfill All Your Big Wisconsin Vacation Dreams
Tiny homes are becoming all the rage these days, but could you ever live in one?. The answer for me is no. I have WAY too much stuff I am unwilling to part with. (It's a problem, I know). Permanent tiny home living might not be for me, but vacationing...
