Tazewell County, VA

Coal producer plans to create 181 new jobs in Southwest Virginia mine complex

By Delaney Murray
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A leading producer of coal has plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County, as announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Coronado Global Resources Inc., an international coal company, is committing $169.1 million toward the effort to increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, which is an important element in steel production.

Coronado’s two U.S.-producing mine complexes are the Buchanan Mine Complex in Buchanan County and the Logan Mine Complex located in West Virginia. Coronado currently employs nearly 600 people at the Buchanan facility. Now, Coronado has developed a retention and growth strategy for the Buchanan complex in order to create 181 new jobs over the next four years.

Free and reduced Virginia school lunch eligibility expanded

“Coronado Global Resources’ major expansion is a win-win, creating 181 high-paying jobs in the resilient Buchanan community and increasing Southwest Virginia’s production of an essential competent for the steel industry,” Youngkin said.

“Buchanan County has had a long-standing partnership with Coronado,” Jeff Cooper, Chair of the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, added. “We are proud to support the company`s additional investment in our skilled workforce and in existing operations supplying the global steel market.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Buchanan County, Tazewell County, and Invest SWVA to secure this investment for Virginia. Youngkin also approved a $3,525,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist both counties with the project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

