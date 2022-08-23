Read full article on original website
wfyi.org
Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring
Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas
The jobless rates across several northern Indiana metro areas increased in July from June. The post Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
New cash payment coming to Indiana residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
Inside Indiana Business
State launches $1,000 tutor grant program
Hoosier fourth and fifth graders who scored below proficiency in both math and English/language arts on the ILEARN exams may qualify for $1,000 grants to help pay for tutoring. The Indiana Department of Education has announced the launch of Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program. IDOE says the funding is...
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education Launches Statewide Math and English/Language Arts Tutoring Grant program for Indiana families
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) Wednesday announced the launch of Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. The initiative’s goal is to increase access to effective, out-of-school academic support to help students recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Education: 21st Century Scholars program underutilized by qualifying students
Forty percent of Indiana students qualify for the state’s 21st Century Scholars program, which can provide free tuition at an Indiana public college or trade school. But state numbers show only half of those eligible students pursue the opportunity. The 21st Century Scholars Program is funded by the state...
Inside Indiana Business
Attendance increases for Indiana State Fair
The Indiana State Fair Commission is touting what it calls a “great success” for this year’s fair. The commission says 837,568 people attended the fair, which featured a post-pandemic schedule. This year’s attendance number is an increase over last year, which saw 830,390 people. However, it remains...
Former staffers think Daniels would ‘unite’ Indiana
Mitch Daniels for governor? Two former staffers think that the third time’s the charm for the former governor as he moves on from his role as Purdue president at the beginning of 2023. Christie Luther Hurst and Ben Ledo recently formed “Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch 2024,” a political action...
Inside Indiana Business
Holcomb: ‘We have made progress’
A trade delegation led by Governor Eric Holcomb is in South Korea now as it continues a push for more investment and jobs from Asian companies in the semiconductor and electric vehicle battery industries. The group spent the first half of the trip in Taiwan, where a Memorandum of Understanding...
xrock1039.com
Indiana Teacher of the Year Local Finalists
Three Region teachers are among 25 finalists in the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year program. The Indiana Department of Education said a list of the top ten finalists will be released next week. The 25 finalists include Becky Holmen, Duneland School Corporation; Erin Parker, LaPorte Community Schools; and Jennifer Herold, School Town of Munster. The Indiana Department of Education’s website says, “Each year, the Indiana Teacher of the Year Program works to inspire, rejuvenate, and celebrate the teaching profession by recognizing outstanding teachers from across the state.” Here is a link for details about the award.
Inside Indiana Business
$10M investment to increase affordable housing for elderly
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority says it will invest $10.2 million in affordable housing through the HOME Investment Partnership Program. The IHCDA says 11 nonprofits applied for the funds. HOME is a federal block grant to state and local governments designed to create affordable housing for low-income households...
buildingindiana.com
Where are the Workers?
Ask almost any Indiana company what their biggest challenge is this year and it’s a safe bet you’ll get the same response from many. It’s labor shortages all the way these days, and competition for employees has been fierce. This has left employers with all kinds of questions about why this is happening and what efforts have been successful in reducing the impact.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana to Hoosiers: Wait until November to contact state about taxpayer refund payments
The Indiana Department of Revenue is urging Hoosiers who haven’t received a direct deposit of their automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments not to contact the agency until November. The state first sent out $125-per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Paper checks were...
Inside Indiana Business
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but choose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting...
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
Holcomb shrugs off potential business impact of Indiana's near-total abortion ban
Gov. Eric Holcomb is confident the Hoosier State's overall pro-business climate typically will outweigh any concerns a company looking at coming to, or expanding in, Indiana may have about the state's near-total abortion ban. The Republican chief executive signed into law Senate Enrolled Act 1 mere hours after it was...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana authors honored for work
Indiana Humanities has named the eight recipients of the Indiana Authors Awards, which honor the best books written by Hoosier authors in multiple categories every two years. The awards program is supported by Indianapolis-based Glick Philanthropies. The eight categories include fiction, nonfiction, poetry, among others. The winners selected from among...
95.3 MNC
Indiana, first state to vote an abortion ban, Illinois continues with unrestricted access
Indiana was the first state to vote an abortion ban into law after the Dobbs decision was handed down by the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade. Illinois, Indiana’s neighbor to the west, still has unrestricted access to abortion. With that, Planned Parenthood of Illinois has been making the...
Workingman’s Friend gets another nod for having ‘top cheeseburger’ in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indy’s most beloved burgers has been named yet again the best cheeseburger in the state. Yelp has named near west side joint The Workingman’s Friend (234 N. Belmont Avenue) as the best spot to grab a cheeseburger in Indiana in a list of the best cheeseburger spots in each state. The […]
whee.net
Doctors refusing potentially life-saving abortion treatment over legal fears, Indiana doctor says
(NEW YORK) — Indiana’s new abortion law will go into effect on Sept. 15, which would ban abortion in nearly all cases with limited exceptions including rape and incest. Indiana was the first state to pass new legislation restricting reproductive rights after Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24.
