Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
Nestled amongst the piney woods of East Texas, High Hill Development offers an oasis of stunning vacation homes, beautiful scenery, and world-class leisure. The new resort development aims to create the ultimate relaxation and a memorable experience for Texans that are accustomed to the immersive 30A-like experience in Florida. As...
CARTHAGE, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Carthage Bulldogs in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Carthage came away with the win, defeating Kilgore, 45-10. Click the video above for the highlights.
It was finally tea time in Nacogdoches this weekend, but the recent, much-needed rain has put a damper on the festivities. Their location at 1208 North University Drive has suffered a bit of damage, but repairs are underway. Due to the rain, they found out the hard way that their...
When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With NBC’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event winding down, Henderson Animal Center decided to open their doors this weekend to give people an extra opportunity to stop by with adoption fees waived. “I was really surprised this year has been more successful than the last,” said Director of the Henderson Animal […]
A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — It was a ride to remember. A group of bikers gathered Saturday morning to ride in honor of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, a Smith County deputy who was killed in the line of duty. It was a quiet morning in the town of Garrison – a typical...
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
If you have a family member that resembles the 'Queen of Tejano Music' Selena Quintanilla then you are in luck. As a part of the Heritage Festival in Downtown Lufkin on October 22nd, 2022, Lufkin Parks and Recreation is doing a Selena look-a-like contest. Pay tribute to the queen by...
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials have identified a pedestrian who died following a Tyler auto-pedestrian crash on S Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive. Cristian Vavich, 35 of Tyler, was walking across S Broadway Avenue from the area of Whataburger when a Toyota truck swerved in an attempt to miss him “but was unable to,” […]
We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With recent rainfall seeming to bring fire ants back to the surface of the soil, I’ve been getting some questions about them recently. At a church youth event earlier this week, adult volunteers had to mark the mounds outside so that the kids didn’t accidentally get in them as they were playing.
CROCKETT, Texas — With almost all of Texas in drought, ranchers are sending ever more cattle off to slaughter, a trend likely to increase beef prices over the long term due to dwindling supply from the largest cattle region in the United States. Since mid-July, more than 93% of...
Yesterday, as I was scrolling through social media I saw a flyer that popped up on my feed about a new Farmer’s Market that is going to be opening in just a few weeks. There are so many talented and hard working people here in East Texas having another opportunity to purchase some of their goods is always a great idea, especially as this one is going to be pretty close to my house. The new Farmer’s Market coming to East Texas is opening up in Flint, TX on HWY 155.
Methamphetamine with a street value of more than $8,500 was among the items recovered by law enforcement officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office while recently serving a warrant at a home just outside the West Loop in Nacogdoches. Two Nacogdoches residents are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges as the result of a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University’s Dr. Sarah Straub, an associate professor in the James I. Perkins College of Education’s Department of Education Studies, was recently awarded a $58,000 grant through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department that will fund a science academy for up to 100 girls in the Nacogdoches Independent School District.
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Criminal profiler Phil Chalmers has interviewed more the 500 violent offenders over a 35 year career, from school shooters to serial killers. Everything he’s learned helps the FBI in profiling dangerous criminals, solving cold cases and training people to spot the warning signs of violent criminals.
NOTE: This article has been edited to add a comment from Father Gregory Bramlage. KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Some people in Kilgore say they are concerned Wednesday, as they claim a new construction project in their community could be used for exorcisms. The Ministries of New Evangelization is headed by Father Gregory Bramlage. Neighbors believe […]
