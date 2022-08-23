ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

K-Fox 95.5

28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX

As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage beats Kilgore 45-10

CARTHAGE, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Carthage Bulldogs in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Carthage came away with the win, defeating Kilgore, 45-10. Click the video above for the highlights.
CARTHAGE, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Nacogdoches, TX
Government
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Local
Texas Cars
K-Fox 95.5

This Farm Has A Custom Built Smokehouse In Huntington, Texas

When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
HUNTINGTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson Animal Center sees success during Clear the Shelters

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With NBC’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event winding down, Henderson Animal Center decided to open their doors this weekend to give people an extra opportunity to stop by with adoption fees waived. “I was really surprised this year has been more successful than the last,” said Director of the Henderson Animal […]
HENDERSON, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas

A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
LUFKIN, TX
Person
Chuck Norris
KTRE

CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Enter This Selena Look-A-Like Contest In Lufkin, Texas

If you have a family member that resembles the 'Queen of Tejano Music' Selena Quintanilla then you are in luck. As a part of the Heritage Festival in Downtown Lufkin on October 22nd, 2022, Lufkin Parks and Recreation is doing a Selena look-a-like contest. Pay tribute to the queen by...
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Jacksonville, Texas Man Who Held Family at Gun Point Has Been Arrested

We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Angelina County Ag News: How to tackle fire ants this fall

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With recent rainfall seeming to bring fire ants back to the surface of the soil, I’ve been getting some questions about them recently. At a church youth event earlier this week, adult volunteers had to mark the mounds outside so that the kids didn’t accidentally get in them as they were playing.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

New Farmer’s Market Headed to HWY 155 in Flint, TX

Yesterday, as I was scrolling through social media I saw a flyer that popped up on my feed about a new Farmer’s Market that is going to be opening in just a few weeks. There are so many talented and hard working people here in East Texas having another opportunity to purchase some of their goods is always a great idea, especially as this one is going to be pretty close to my house. The new Farmer’s Market coming to East Texas is opening up in Flint, TX on HWY 155.
FLINT, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KICKS 105

Nacogdoches Pair Charged with Felonies in Drug Investigation

Methamphetamine with a street value of more than $8,500 was among the items recovered by law enforcement officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office while recently serving a warrant at a home just outside the West Loop in Nacogdoches. Two Nacogdoches residents are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges as the result of a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
sfasu.edu

SFA’s Dr. Sarah Straub lands grant to create academy for Nacogdoches girls

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University’s Dr. Sarah Straub, an associate professor in the James I. Perkins College of Education’s Department of Education Studies, was recently awarded a $58,000 grant through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department that will fund a science academy for up to 100 girls in the Nacogdoches Independent School District.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

