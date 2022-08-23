ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

fredy ralat
2d ago

let them have there fun now wait until they run up on the wrong one. then you will see how much water they hold when they are paralyzed or dead

ChosenOne0518
2d ago

Nowadays it's obvious who is up to no good; Like, who rides around on a scooter, carrying a loot bag, wearing hoodies?! They criminals are bold! Mr. Adams needs to take a break from all of the photoshoots, and crack down on crime🙄😤

Dan Pedraza
2d ago

The two scooter tooters obviously picked their marks well or they knew who they were

CBS New York

NYPD: Off-duty officer robbed by armed suspects in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was robbed last week in the Bronx. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue. Police said the 28-year-old was standing with two other people when three suspects approached them and struck one in the head with a gun. The group then made off with their jewelry, cellphones and wallets. The suspects are also accused of stealing another man's 2002 Mercedes Benz SUV just a few hours later in the same area. Earlier this week, another off-duty officer was violently robbed in the borough. He suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding but has since regained consciousness. In that incident, police are searching for three suspects wanted in 19 separate robberies. Anyone with information about any of the attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Group of robbers ambush and attack man, 67, in the Bronx: NYPD

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of young men allegedly robbed and brutally beat a 67-year-old man in the Bronx, causing several facial and head injuries, authorities said. The victim was walking on East 151st Street in Melrose on Aug. 15, around 2:40 a.m. when the crew came up from behind and began chasing […]
BRONX, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
fox5ny.com

Cop remains in critical

The NYPD has released more security camera video of the men that investigators believe robbed and beat an off-duty cop on a street in the Bronx. The cop is in critical condition.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens fatal shooting bust: Suspect arrested in Ozone Park death

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal June shooting of a man inside a car in Ozone Park, authorities said Thursday. Rajtirath Bassi, 20, is accused of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the June 25 death of Satnam Singh, according to officials. Police responding […]
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Coconut Water, Juice Bandit Sought for Bizarre Bodega Robbery: NYPD

A coconut water and juice bandit is being sought by police in the Bronx after allegedly stealing the hydrating liquids from a bodega. According to police, on Aug. 8, at around 5:40 p.m., an unidentified person displayed a knife at a 50-year-old bodega employee working on White Plains Road and stole coconut water, juice, and water in the bizarre holdup.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Woman killed when car runs light, slams into her SUV

NEW YORK -- A woman is dead after someone crashed into her SUV and fled the scene Thursday in the Bronx. Police say the suspects may have been driving a stolen car with a dozen catalytic converters in the back. Nelso Arroyo told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge he heard the crash just after 5 a.m. while picking up his breakfast."Terrible boom, it was like a tremendous noise," he said. "I came right after, they were taking the people to the hospital."Police said the 69-year-old victim was driving south on River Avenue when she was T-boned by a BMW going west on 161st Street,...
BRONX, NY
wabcradio.com

Bronx Apartment Building Residents Being Terrorized by Teens Getting Action

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Residents of a Bronx apartment building say they are being terrorized by a group of young people who’ve overrun their building night after night. The buildings are located at 1294 and 1295 East 169th street in Morrisania. ABC 7 reported that last weekend, an estimated 20 residents were assaulted by 15 to 17-year-olds.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
wabcradio.com

VIDEO; Surveillance Images of a Suspect in a Subway Stabbing

New York, NY (77WABC)-The NYPD has released video of a suspect in connection with a stabbing early Monday inside a subway station at the corner of the Avenue of the Americas and West 47 Street. Police say a 27-year-old mane was riding a southbound ‘D’ train, and as the train...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD to officers: No congregating or unnecessary conversations

NEW YORK -- The NYPD issued an order to officers not to congregate or have "unnecessary conversations" while on duty. According to an internal memo, those behaviors are prohibited under department policy. The department said the order is meant to enhance officer safety and deployment strategies. The Police Benevolent Association called it "unnecessary" and said the "miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Girl, 13, becomes fourth suspect arrested in connection with fatal beating of Queens cabbie

A 13-year-old girl has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Queens cabbie, police said Wednesday. The teen was nabbed Tuesday and charged with gang assault and theft of service for her alleged role in the Aug. 13 Rockaways confrontation in which yellow cabbie Kutin Gyimah was killed. Her name was not released because she is a minor. Another teen girl is ...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

