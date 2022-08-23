ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AboutLawsuits.com

Aspirin Alone Led to More Dangerous Blood Clots in Knee and Hip Replacement Patients

A new study has found taking aspirin alone after a major joint replacement surgery may significantly increase the risk of developing blood clots. As the number of total hip arthroplasty (THA) or total knee arthroplasty (TNA) procedures increase each year, more patients face risks of developing blood clots. During a joint replacement procedure, tissue, fat, or proteins can be released into the blood stream, causing the blood to thicken around these particles, creating a potential blockage. Patients may also experience blood clotting risks if veins are damaged during total knee or hip replacement surgeries.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Heart Disease#Heart Failure#Heart Rate#Cardiovascular Disease#Diseases#General Health#Lv
The Independent

People with diabetes are twice as likely to suffer heart failure after taking ibuprofen, study finds

People living with type 2 diabetes are more than twice as likely to develop heart failure if they take ibuprofen, a new study has revealed.Sufferers of the condition, which, according to Diabetes UK, affects one in 10 Britons over 40, are more likely to experience pain than non-sufferers, and may therefore be inclined to take painkillers more frequently.Over time, highâ¯blood sugar levelsâ¯can damage the small blood vessels that supply the nerves in your body. This stops essential nutrients reaching the nerves, which can lead to various forms of discomfort, from tingling and numbness, to burning and shooting pains.Though previous...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
MedicalXpress

Unlikely that high cholesterol or statins increase the risk of dementia

Many patients stop taking medication for high cholesterol because they are afraid it may have negative side effects. But the observed association between risk of dementia and high cholesterol, may be caused by your lifestyle. More than 600,000 people in Norway take cholesterol-lowering medicines on prescription. The majority of these...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension

Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Statin use provide effective primary prevention against cardiovascular disease in high-risk patients – US Preventive Services Task Force

1. Statin use in patients at increased risk of cardiovascular disease without prior history of cardiovascular disease events was significantly associated with lower risk of all-cause mortality, stroke, and myocardial infarction compared to placebo in a meta-analysis of the included studies. 2. Statin therapy was not significantly associated with an...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Remote ischemic conditioning associated with better neurologic function in patients with acute moderate ischemic stroke – the RICAMIS trial

1. In this randomized clinical trial, among 1893 patients with acute moderate ischemic stroke, significant improvement in neurologic function at 90 days was seen in the remote conditioning group in comparison to usual care. 2. The number with excellent functional outcome at 90 days was 582 in the intervention group...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy