Premier League

Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Watford Striker

Manchester United have now reportedly turned their attention to a new attacking target ahead of the closure of the transfer window, with new reports suggesting they have turned their attention to a Watford striker. United are already pushing and advancing to sign Antony from Ajax however it is well known...
SkySports

Liverpool draw Rangers in Champions League group stages, Man City get Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool and Rangers will meet in a battle of Britain in the Champions League after being paired in Group A. The Scottish side, who overcame PSV on Wednesday to qualify for the group stages, will face the Reds for the first time in a competitive match, as well as group games against Dutch champions Ajax and Italian side Napoli.
Yardbarker

Report: Jude Bellingham To Liverpool 'Confirmed' For Next Season

A reliable journalist has somewhat ‘confirmed' Jude Bellingham’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool, despite Interest from Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham is one of the most exciting youngsters in world football and has been prioritised by both Liverpool and Real Madrid for next summer’s transfer window. The...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United ready €90m Antony bid, Alexander Isak nears Newcastle move

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future. Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart...
Daily Mail

Manchester City will host Chelsea in a mouth-watering Carabao Cup third round clash, while Aston Villa travel to Manchester United and cash-strapped Derby earn a trip to holders Liverpool

Manchester City against Chelsea is the standout tie of the Carabao Cup third round draw in a sizzling clash that pits the Premier League champions against last season's runners up of the competition. Pep Guardiola's City have dominated this tournament since he took over in 2016 but his run of...
BBC

Transfer news: Antony wants to sign for Man Utd but Ajax want £84m

Ajax are holding out for £84m for winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives are staying in England to help get the deal done. (Telegraph - subscription required), external. Antony handed in a transfer request on Wednesday in order to make...
