Man Utd joined by Liverpool in Frenkie de Jong transfer race as Jurgen Klopp desperately targets new midfielder
LIVERPOOL have reportedly joined the race to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. Futbol Total claims Jurgen Klopp has moved for the Manchester United target following Liverpool’s awful start to the new season. Injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have left Liverpool short on midfield options. Fabinho has...
Fans love it as Cristiano Ronaldo passionately celebrates Jadon Sancho’s goal vs Liverpool despite being benched
CRISTIANO RONALDO has delighted Manchester United fans with his animated celebration of Jadon Sancho's opener against Liverpool. The 37-year-old was dropped to the bench for the 2-1 victory against the Reds at Old Trafford on Monday night. But he failed to show any disappointment or frustration in the dugout as...
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United. But nobody wants Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United. He wanted to leave before manager Erik ten Hag benched him for Monday's massive game against Liverpool; and before the two humiliating defeats that preceded it. He wants to leave because, according to widespreadreports, he wants to play in the Champions League, at a club that can match his ambition.
Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Watford Striker
Manchester United have now reportedly turned their attention to a new attacking target ahead of the closure of the transfer window, with new reports suggesting they have turned their attention to a Watford striker. United are already pushing and advancing to sign Antony from Ajax however it is well known...
Carabao Cup Third Round Draw In Full | Manchester United To Face Aston Villa
Manchester United have learned their fate for their first opponents of the season in domestic cup competition as they have been drawn at home to Premier League opposition in Aston Villa.
Liverpool draw Rangers in Champions League group stages, Man City get Borussia Dortmund
Liverpool and Rangers will meet in a battle of Britain in the Champions League after being paired in Group A. The Scottish side, who overcame PSV on Wednesday to qualify for the group stages, will face the Reds for the first time in a competitive match, as well as group games against Dutch champions Ajax and Italian side Napoli.
Jamie Carragher Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo Giving Him A "Custard Pie" Live On TV
Carragher has said on multiple occasions that Ronaldo was a bad signing for United.
Report: Jude Bellingham To Liverpool 'Confirmed' For Next Season
A reliable journalist has somewhat ‘confirmed' Jude Bellingham’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool, despite Interest from Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham is one of the most exciting youngsters in world football and has been prioritised by both Liverpool and Real Madrid for next summer’s transfer window. The...
Liverpool Champions League draw details as Jurgen Klopp’s side are set to discover their European opponents
Liverpool are preparing to discover their Champions League opponents ahead of the group stage being drawn for this year’s competition. Finishing second in the Premier League was enough to hand Jurgen Klopp’s side a place in pot two for the draw and we will discover our opponents at 5pm today, following the proceedings in Istanbul.
Michael Owen picks best-ever Premier League XI with Cristiano Ronaldo and rival Alan Shearer… but no Wayne Rooney
MICHAEL OWEN has named his best-ever Premier League side, opting to include rival Alan Shearer but leaving out Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney. The former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Newcastle striker mocked up his team in honour of the Prem celebrating its 30th anniversary over the weekend. He did so...
Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Liverpool, Ajax, Napoli, Rangers
The Champions League Groups have been drawn and LFCTR are here to give you a summary of each group and side. First part is Group A, which Liverpool were drawn in against Ajax, Napoli, and Rangers.
Exclusive: Manchester United ace “has said his goodbyes”, two more departures likely to follow
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has said his goodbyes as he prepares to join Marseille on loan for the 2022/23 season. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Aaron Wan-Bissaka and James Garner are likely to be the next two players out of the door.
Transfer news LIVE: Man United ready €90m Antony bid, Alexander Isak nears Newcastle move
In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future. Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart...
Manchester City will host Chelsea in a mouth-watering Carabao Cup third round clash, while Aston Villa travel to Manchester United and cash-strapped Derby earn a trip to holders Liverpool
Manchester City against Chelsea is the standout tie of the Carabao Cup third round draw in a sizzling clash that pits the Premier League champions against last season's runners up of the competition. Pep Guardiola's City have dominated this tournament since he took over in 2016 but his run of...
Transfer news: Antony wants to sign for Man Utd but Ajax want £84m
Ajax are holding out for £84m for winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives are staying in England to help get the deal done. (Telegraph - subscription required), external. Antony handed in a transfer request on Wednesday in order to make...
‘Never the Special One for me’ – Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink blasts Jose Mourinho after brief spell together
CHELSEA legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has slammed his former manager Jose Mourinho. The pair worked together for a brief spell at Chelsea in 2004 when the Portuguese boss first took over the club. He allowed Hasselbaink to join Middlesbrough on a free transfer despite a great stint at the West...
