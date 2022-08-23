Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Former Colorado social worker faces mounting accusations she 'baselessly' separated kids from parents
A former Colorado social worker and ex-romantic partner of an ousted police chief has been accused of "baselessly, falsely, and unconstitutionally" working to separate children from their families in a lawsuit filed by an Aurora councilwoman. "So far, several parents have come forward to let us know that they also...
fox10phoenix.com
Derek Chauvin moved from Minnesota to federal prison in Arizona
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd, has been moved from a state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, to federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from Oak Park Heights on Wednesday. He...
fox10phoenix.com
Murray Hooper: Arizona could soon execute a 3rd death row inmate
PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court said on Aug. 24 that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months. A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.
fox10phoenix.com
Dixon Butts? Candidate endorsed by 'your mother'? Joke Arizona political signs catching people's attention
PHOENIX - As the 2022 general election nears, political signs have popped up on most major intersections across the Phoenix area, but a new trend is emerging, where regular people are posting their own political signs, as practical jokes. How did it begin?. A man named Tyler Watson kicked things...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Boyfriend speaks after Arizona woman allegedly ran him over
An Arizona man is speaking out after his girlfriend is arrested for allegedly running him over following an argument. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Primary results: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis, Rep. Jerry Nadler wins in NY
Crist, Fried face-off in Florida Democratic Governor Primary | LiveNOW from FOX. In Florida, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is facing off against current Congressman Charlie Crist in the Democrat gubernatorial primary to determine who will take on incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November general election. U.S. Rep....
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix robbery suspect arrested after reportedly targeting PetSmart stores in Arizona, California
PHOENIX - A Phoenix man accused of robbing nearly a dozen stores in Arizona and southern California was taken into custody on Aug. 20 after leading federal agents on a high-speed chase and shooting at them. He wasn’t robbing luxury retailers. Police say his target was a popular pet store...
fox10phoenix.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer
YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
fox10phoenix.com
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles. The California Air...
fox10phoenix.com
Pennsylvania emotional support alligator is up for 'America's Favorite Pet'
PHILADELPHIA - An alligator from Pennsylvania is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet. WallyGator, a 7-year-old reptile, who hails from the City of York and reportedly "loves to give hugs," is currently in the lead in a new pet popularity contest – America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom – which includes animals of all shapes, sizes and species.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Potential for more flooding presents threat to northern Arizona town's water supply
MAYER, Ariz. - The town of Mayer, Arizona is on high alert, as the potential for more monsoon weather could impact their water supply. More rain is expected for the area on Aug. 24, and officials are asking residents to get prepared, in more ways than one. Area officials say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon causes heavy damage in far east Valley
The latest monsoon to roll through the Phoenix area, mainly in the east Valley, brought heavy rain and tons of hail on Aug. 23. We have a look at the damage left behind.
fox10phoenix.com
4PM Weather Forecast - 8/23/2022
Another round of storms is making its way through the Phoenix area. What will the rest of the afternoon bring us?
Comments / 0