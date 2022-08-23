ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Derek Chauvin moved from Minnesota to federal prison in Arizona

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd, has been moved from a state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, to federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from Oak Park Heights on Wednesday. He...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Murray Hooper: Arizona could soon execute a 3rd death row inmate

PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court said on Aug. 24 that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months. A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
fox10phoenix.com

California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles. The California Air...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Pennsylvania emotional support alligator is up for 'America's Favorite Pet'

PHILADELPHIA - An alligator from Pennsylvania is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet. WallyGator, a 7-year-old reptile, who hails from the City of York and reportedly "loves to give hugs," is currently in the lead in a new pet popularity contest – America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom – which includes animals of all shapes, sizes and species.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Violent Crime#Whitmer Kidnapping Plot#Fbi

Comments / 0

Community Policy