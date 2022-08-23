ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban regains status as college football's top-paid coach after extending Alabama contract

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40T5g7_0hS3pc8p00

Nick Saban's stint as the second-highest paid public-school coach did not last long.

The compensation committee for the Alabama System Board of Trustees voted in approval of a new contract for the Alabama football coach Tuesday that extends him one more year through the 2029 season and ends on Feb. 28, 2030. Saban will make $10.695 million in 2022 in base salary, talent fee and completion benefit. That does not include incentive bonuses.

That's an increase from $9.9 million that Saban was set to make this season.

By the 2029 season, Saban is set to make $12.7 million in his new deal in base salary and talent fee. In that season, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to make $11.75 million.

BIG PAYDAYS: See every public school college football head coach salary in our sortable database

GETTING WARM: 10 college football coaches who start the season on the hot seat

OPEN JOBS: The biggest quarterback competitions for the college football season

UNFAMILIAR FOES: The 10 best non-conference games on the schedule

Smart had been the nation's highest-paid public-school coach after receiving  a contract extension earlier this summer, leapfrogging over Saban after the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide in the 2022 College Football Playoff. Then Tuesday, Saban moved back ahead. Smart's deal runs through Dec. 31, 2031.

Saban is the latest coach to get a new contract this offseason, along with the likes of Smart, Ryan Day at Ohio State ($9.5 million in 2022), LSU hiring Brian Kelly ($9.5 million) and Mel Tucker at Michigan State ($9.5 million). Contracts for coaches at private schools such as Southern Cal's Lincoln Riley and Miami's Mario Cristobal are not available through open records requests because of the status of their universities.

Saban's contract stipulates that he and/or his representation meet with Byrne every February to look at marketplace trends. If his total guaranteed annual compensation is less than the average of the three highest-paid SEC football coaches or the five highest-paid NCAA coaches, Alabama would increase his compensation to the higher of the two averages.

"We want to make sure coach Saban and Miss Terry are very happy with our level of support," Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News in June. "That has been the case in the past, and that will be the case in the future. So we have ongoing conversations to make sure that’s appropriate."

Highest paid public school football coaches in annual compensation for 2022 season

Nick Saban , Alabama: $10.695 million

Kirby Smart, Georgia: $10.25 million

Brian Kelly, LSU: $9.5 million

Mel Tucker, Michigan State: $9.5 million

Ryan Day, Ohio State: $9.5 million*

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: $9 million

James Franklin, Penn State: $8.5 million

Dabo Swinney, Clemson: $8.5 million

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: $8.05 million

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State: $7.5 million

Lane Kiffin, Mississippi: $7.25 million

Billy Napier, Florida: $7.1 million

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: $7 million

Brent Venables, Oklahoma: $7 million

Mark Stoops, Kentucky: $6.75 million

Source: Documents from school obtained through public-records requests.

*Annualized rate that took effect July 1.

USA TODAY's Steve Berkowitz contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban regains status as college football's top-paid coach after extending Alabama contract

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

SEC Football Player Reportedly Suspended After Disturbing News

Some disturbing news out of the SEC, as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker William Rohan was reportedly arrested following a domestic violence dispute over the weekend. According to a police report obtained by WVLT in Knoxville:. Mohan reportedly began to initiate sex with the victim, and when she said no, he reportedly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Iowa State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Ryan Day

Urban Meyer brought Ryan Day to Ohio State as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017. Day later succeeded him as the Buckeyes' head coach following the 2018 season. Since then, while he hasn't matched Meyer's national title, Day has kept Ohio State among the elite in college football.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job

With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Kirk Ferentz
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban and ‘Touchdown Jesus’

Hold on Alabama Crimson Tide fans for a BOLD claim. In the 2029 Alabama football season, the Crimson Tide is expected to open with Notre Dame at South Bend. Based on Nick Saban’s recent contract extension, I fully expect the GOAT will be on the Tide sideline as Head Coach.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#American Football#Smart
On3.com

Urban Meyer explains the talent discrepancy between the SEC, Big Ten

Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer made a recent appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich and discussed the differences between the talent level in the SEC and the Big Ten. Meyer had success in both conferences, winning National Championships in each, and pulled back the curtain the the recruiting process between the two.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
AthlonSports.com

Alabama Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

On Aug. 2, Nick Saban sent a collective chill down the spine of the entire SEC… nay, the entire college football world. That was when he now-famously said that the 2021 campaign was “a rebuilding season” for his Crimson Tide. Rebuilding? Is he freakin’ kidding us? Honestly,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
defpen

Nick Saban and Alabama Agree to Eight-Year Deal

The Alabama Crimson Tide has signed Head Coach Nick Saban to an eight-year raise and extension worth a reported $93.6 million. This deal once again makes him the highest-paid college football coach and keeps him with the program through the year 2030. When the deal is averaged out he will make $11.2 million a year over the course of ten years. Saban is largely considered the best college football head coach currently and perhaps even all time. This deal came shortly after the Georgia Bulldogs signed Head Coach Kirby Smart to a new deal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

583K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy