Wolverines open season with shutout win

RALEIGH — Wakefield’s boys soccer team scored all of its goals in the second half as the Wolverines shut out Franklinton 3-0 in their home opener Monday, Aug. 15. It was a scoreless first half for both teams with solid defense. Then 10 minutes into the second half, Wakefield finally got onto the scoreboard with a goal from Donovan Carey […]

