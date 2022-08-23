ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman Walmart shooting still being investigated, police say

 2 days ago
BOZEMAN — It's been more than three weeks since shots rang out at the Walmart in Bozeman. The shooting that sent one person to the hospital and left the store closed for hours is still under investigation.

MTN News reached the Bozeman Police Department on Monday; the department says there is still no new information and law enforcement continues to investigate.

A decision on whether or not charges will be filed will be made after the investigation is complete.

We will continue to update you with any new information we receive.

