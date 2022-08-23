ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's righthand aide and 'bodyman' is leaving the White House after more than 3 years as one of the president's closest confidants

By Kayla Gallagher
Business Insider
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden and his "bodyman" and personal aide, Stephen Goepfert.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

  • President Biden's personal aide, Stephen Goepfert is leaving the White House at the end of the week.
  • Goepfert will be taking on a new role at the Department of Transportation.
  • Biden described Goepfert as a "trusted and loyal confidant," in a statement to CNN.

After more than three years of being one of the first staffers President Joe Biden sees every morning and one of the last he sees every night, Stephen Goepfert is leaving the West Wing for a position at the Department of Transportation, CNN reported .

Goepfert is known as Biden's "bodyman" and has served as a personal aide to Biden for more than three years, starting when Biden was vice president to Barack Obama.

"From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side," Biden told CNN in a statement. "In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he's been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers. Jill and I will miss Stephen, but we're proud that he will continue to serve the American people in his new role in the Biden-Harris administration as he continues his career in public service."

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain described Goepfert to CNN as being one of "the top" body people he has seen over the years.

"It's a tough and grueling job, and no one has done it with the competence, kindness, and warmth that he has," Klain said.

The Oval Office staff spoke highly of Goepfert, commending him for taking on the great pressures that come with working so closely to the president.

During the height of the pandemic, CNN reported that Goepfert personally set up Biden's Zoom calls, interviews with the media, and edited speeches. He played a key role in some of the most difficult challenges of Biden's presidency including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You name it, Stephen did it," Annie Tomasini, the White House director of Oval Office Operations who also has physical access to the president told CNN. "He understands that the President wants -- and that he's at his best -- when he's with the American people."

Goepfert became the first out gay personal aide to a president when he followed Biden to the White House to continue serving as his personal aide in January of 2021.

"Representation matters and that's so important to him [Biden]," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the first out LGBTQ person in her own role told the outlet.

Throughout his tenure, Goepfert was viewed as a "central piece to Biden's day-to-day life," per CNN.

It's not clear yet what specific role Goepfert will take on at the Department of Transportation nor if any other Biden aide will be stepping up to fill the big shoes he will be leaving behind at the White House.

whocarez
1d ago

he doesn't want to be part of the terrorist group turning America into a third world country anymore

Debra Williams
2d ago

another one leaving the sinking ship!!

