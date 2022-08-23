ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

How the Loop 101 and Glendale's entertainment district is taking shape

By Audrey Jensen, Phoenix Business Journal
 2 days ago
Growth is continuing in and around the Loop 101 area in the city of Glendale, which is home to the Arizona Cardinals and has seen a significant uptick in development in recent years with new restaurants, housing and entertainment offerings.

Several new projects with a mix of uses including housing, retail and office have been recently proposed for the growing city, which is located west of Phoenix and has more than 250,000 residents.

A developer is currently working to add three acres of land to an existing planned area development, called Urban 95, just south of the State Farm Stadium, bringing the site total to nearly 35 acres at the southwest corner of 95th and Missouri avenues along the Loop 101.

The original development plans initially called for retail uses, as well as office space, a hotel site and some housing. Now, the site could see mostly high-density multifamily with up to 1,500 units and 15 stories, which includes the planned Cardinal 95 apartments with 198 units, city documents said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

