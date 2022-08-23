Person Stabbed In Lobby Of Resorts World Catskills Casino In Sullivan County
A person was stabbed in the lobby of the Resorts World Catskills Casino.
The incident took place in Sullivan County around 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the casino located in the town of Thompson.
The suspect then fled the area and the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
