Sullivan County, NY

Person Stabbed In Lobby Of Resorts World Catskills Casino In Sullivan County

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
A person was stabbed in the lobby of the Resort World Catskills casino. Photo Credit: Resort World Catskills

A person was stabbed in the lobby of the Resorts World Catskills Casino.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the casino located in the town of Thompson.

The suspect then fled the area and the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Mid-Hudson News Network

IN THIS ARTICLE
