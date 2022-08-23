ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, CT

1 Shot, Killed In Chester: Police

By Nicole Acosta
 2 days ago
Photo Credit: Chester City PD

One person was shot and killed in Chester on Tuesday, Aug. 22, authorities said.

Officers responding to a shooting on the 1000 block of Ward Street found a man with a gunshot wound to the head around 7:20 p.m., Chester City police said.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Chester Detective David DeFrank at 610-447-8463 or Delco CID Detective Christopher Karr at 610-891-8030.

