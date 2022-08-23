ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

World at rising risk of recession as inflation hits consumers

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45OZ0D_0hS3p1lJ00

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The global economy is increasingly at risk of sliding into recession, surveys showed on Tuesday, as consumers faced with generation-high inflation rein in spending while central banks are tightening policy aggressively just when support is needed.

And supply chains yet to recover from the coronavirus pandemic have been further damaged by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns, hurting the manufacturing industry.

A myriad of purchasing managers' surveys published on Tuesday from Asia to Europe to the United States showed business activity contracting and pointed to little hope of a turnaround anytime soon.

"Put simply, it's the extremely high rates of inflation that is resulting in households having to pay more for the goods and services they have to buy which means they have less to spend on other items," said Paul Dales at Capital.

"That's a reduction in economic output so that's what's driving the recession. Higher interest rates are playing a small part but really it's the higher inflation."

U.S. private-sector business activity contracted for a second straight month in August and is at its weakest in 18 months, with particular softness registered in the services sector. read more

There is a 45% chance of a U.S. recession within a year and 50% within two years, according to economists in a Reuters poll on Monday who did however largely say it would be short and shallow.

It was a similar story in the euro zone where the cost of living crisis meant customers kept their hands in their pockets and business activity across the bloc contracted for a second month.

The gloomy data pinned the euro to a 20-year low against the dollar, with surging gas prices adding to misery dragging Europe towards recession.

In Britain, outside the European Union, private sector growth slowed to a crawl as factory output fell and the larger services sector eked out only a modest expansion, indicating a recession was coming there. read more

Japan's factory growth slowed to a 19-month low this month as output and new order declines deepened while Australia's composite Purchasing Managers' Index fell below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction. read more

FEELING THE PINCH

Inflation has reached multi-decade highs in many parts of the world, forcing central banks to tighten monetary policy as their mandate is to maintain price stability.

The Federal Reserve has lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate by 2.25 percentage points this year as it tries to curb decades-high inflation and is expected to raise it again next month, a Reuters poll found on Monday.

Yet despite that aggressive policy inflation was likely to stay above the Fed's target beyond this year and next.

Last month the Bank of Canada surprised markets with a larger than expected 100 basis point increase to its key interest rate and said more hikes would be needed.

The European Central Bank, which struggled to get any meaningful inflation for years but is now facing it well above target, kicked off its rate hiking cycle in July, raising interest rates more than expected and a Reuters poll forecasts it will continue on its tightening path.

Britain's Bank of England was one of the first amongst its peers to raise borrowing costs and is widely expected to continue doing so, even though it has warned the country faces a long recession as energy bills are expected to push consumer price inflation above 13% in October.

Central banking heavyweights, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, meet this week for their annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and may shed light on how big future rate hikes might be and how strong their economies are. read more

"Following the signs of an end to rate hikes among the central banks which led the tightening, investors may anticipate that the Fed, ECB, and BoE may end their rate hikes in the first half of 2023," said Richard Flynn at Charles Schwab.

"This year's Symposium may provide an early indication of when the turn from hikes to cuts may occur."

Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Interest Rates#Price Stability#European Central Bank#The Recession
nationalinterest.org

Poll: Majority of Economists Expect Recession by Mid-2023

A whopping 72 percent of the economists surveyed are expecting that a recession will start by the middle of next year. A poll of nearly 200 National Association of Business Economics (NABE) members revealed on Monday that the Federal Reserve won’t be able to tame inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into a recession, according to a new Fox Business report.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
China
FOXBusiness

Americans prepare for possible recession

As fears of a possible full-blown recession grow, anxious Americans are taking action to prepare their finances, according to a new survey released by Bankrate. The survey found that 74% of respondents are actively taking steps to prepare for an economic downturn. About 47% of respondents surveyed are spending less on discretionary purchases, 35% are saving more for emergencies, 30% are paying down credit card debt, 24% looking for additional or more stable income, 19% saving more for retirement and 4% are doing something else. Twenty-six percent said they were not taking steps to get their finances ready.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge

Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts from one of the world’s biggest banks that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender...
Reuters

Reuters

561K+
Followers
351K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy