ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Pakistan PM seeks Qatari investment in energy and aviation sectors

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tR4Y_0hS3oyi000

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Qatar to invest in Pakistan's energy and aviation sectors during a meeting with the Qatar Investment Authority in Doha on Tuesday, according to a statement from Sharif's office.

Sharif travelled to Qatar earlier on Tuesday in hopes of attracting trade and investment for his country, his office and aides said.

Sharif said earlier he planned to highlight sectors including renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality.

The South Asian country of 220 million people is in economic turmoil with a balance of payment crisis as its foreign reserves have fallen as low as $7.8 billion, hardly enough for more than a month of imports. Pakistan also faces a widening current account deficit and a historic depreciation of the rupee against the U.S. dollar. In July it posted inflation of 24.9%.

"The Prime Minister invited the Qatari businessmen to invest in Pakistan's energy, aviation, agriculture and livestock, maritime, tourism and hospitality sectors," the statement said.

Sharif's Qatar visit precedes an International Monetary Fund meeting next week that is expected to approve a $1.2 billion tranche of lending, which has been stalled since the beginning of the year.

Sharif's office did not give details of his agenda but two sources close to him said he was expected to offer Qatar shares in state-owned enterprises including the loss-making Pakistan International Airlines (PIAa.PSX) and the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

He was also expected to offer the opportunity to manage Pakistan's airports and hoped to secure energy deals, aides said.

Pakistan, a major importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar, also hoped to seek a deferred payment plan for the LNG bought under long term deals. read more

Pakistan has two long-term LNG supply deals with Qatar to provide up to nine cargoes a month.

"We will surely seek any facility of deferred payments on our LNG deals," an aide to Sharif told Reuters, adding that the country was also seeking support for its foreign reserves to the tune of $2 billion.

Sharif's Cabinet on Monday approved a draft agreement that allows the government to provide troops for security at the FIFA soccer World Cup in Qatar this year. read more

Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad Editing by Robert Birsel and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Excelerate Energy Hosts U.S. Ambassadors to Argentina and Pakistan

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (“Excelerate”) received the U.S. Ambassador to Argentina Marc Stanley and U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome to Excelerate’s floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) in the same week earlier this month. The visits demonstrated high-level U.S. government support for Excelerate’s efforts to enhance energy security and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply diversification throughout the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005715/en/ U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome visited the FSRU Exquisite on August 12, 2022 at the Engro Elengy Terminal in Port Qasim, Pakistan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Takeover of NDTV by India's richest man worries journalists

NEW DELHI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - For years Indian television company NDTV (NDTV.NS) pursued an independent line critical of the government even as others embraced strident nationalism. Now a proposed takeover by tycoon Gautam Adani's conglomerate has raised fears that one of the country's last bastions of free media is under threat.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shehbaz Sharif
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qatari#South Asian
rigzone.com

USA Oil Pours Into Asia

The physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middle East producers. Buyers in South Korea, India and China have picked up substantial volumes from the US this month...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BBC

India tycoon Adani in hostile bid for news channel NDTV

Asia's richest man Gautam Adani is seeking to take over Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television, which is widely known as NDTV. It comes as the multi-billionaire moved to take a majority stake in the firm. NDTV says this "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent" of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

561K+
Followers
351K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy