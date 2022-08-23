ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

Little growth seen on Hog Trough, Fuse Lake fires

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472Sl3_0hS3ouB600

HAMILTON - Crews are continuing to battle the Hog Trough and Fuse Lake fires in the Bitterroot National Forest.

The blazes — which were both sparked by lightning — have grown slightly to a combined 1,718 acres burned as of Tuesday morning.

The fires are burning in rugged and remote terrain 18 miles southeast of Hamilton.

No structures are currently threatened.

The Fuse Lake Fire is now fully contained while the Hog Trough Fire is 77% contained.

There are 173 people assigned to the fires.

Forest Service 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Skalkaho Highway to near the Skalkaho Creek Trailhead. Forest Service 5071 Road is closed.

Stage II fire restrictions are in effect on all Bitterroot National Forest lands in Montana.

  • Skalkaho Road (Forest Service road 75) and Forest Service road 711 are both closed at the junction of Skalkaho Highway, including the ancillary roads leading from the 711 Road.
  • Skalkaho Road is open past Mile Marker 5 (Skalkaho Creek-Jerry Lake Trailhead #503).
  • Forest Service roads 5070 and 5071 are closed.
  • Railroad Creek, National Forest System Trail #77 to Trail #313 at the gate.
  • Weasel Creek, National Forest System Trail #156 from milepost 0.00 at its junction with NFSR #461.
  • A section of the Bitterroot Rock Creek Divide Trail #313, National Forest System Trail #313 where it intersects Trail #77 Railroad Creek, Weasel Creek Trail #156.
  • Skalkaho Creek – Jerry Lake Trail #503, National Forest System Trail #503

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Missoula crews attack structure fire on Whitaker Dr.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire officials attacked a structure fire on Whitaker Drive in the South Hills of Missoula on Thursday afternoon. Officials were first dispatched to a reported vehicle fire just before 2:30 p.m. Multiple units responded to the scene and found the blaze had engulfed eight vehicles and...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MT
State
Montana State
yourbigsky.com

Visit the Garden of 1,000 Buddhas in Montana

Located outside Arlee and Missoula, Montana, is a hidden gem you may not know about: the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas. The garden is located on Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ land on the Flathead Reservation. The Garden of One thousand Buddhas is a public park and botanical garden...
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Importance of smoke jumpers fighting wildfires

Smoke jumpers play a vital role when it comes to fighting wildland fires. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, smoke jumpers uniquely reach fire lines by parachuting from an aircraft 3,000 feet above the ground. Smoke jumpers can reach wildfires fast before getting big. They can also reach fires...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Forest Service#The Fuse Lake Fire#The Hog Trough Fire#National Forest System
NBCMontana

Several small wildfires start due to lightning storm

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lolo National Forest says several small fires started due to a lightning storm Saturday night. The small fires started on the Superior, Ninemile, Plains-Thompson Falls, and Missoula Ranger Districts. Information for the two fires in Superior is listed below:. Murphy Creek Fire:. Size: 5 acres. Location:...
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s Largest Neighborhood Gearing Up for Another Fantastic Block Party

Missoula has some wonderful neighborhoods, each with its own flavor. One of the more active communities is the Franklin to the Fort area, where they are holding a block party at Franklin Park (Kemp and 10th St.) on September 1st from 5:30-8 pm. “F2F Block Party: Come Get the Scoop” is co-sponsored by the City’s Office of Neighborhoods, and Franklin-to-Fort Neighbors-in-Action (F2F NiA) and they are hoping to engage more of the area residents by making them aware of ways they can help improve the neighborhood.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

I-90 crash cleared east of Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews have cleared a crash at mile marker 135, east of Missoula, on Interstate 90. The crash caused delays on I-90, and officials urged drivers to use alternate routes. Montana Highway Patrol told us it was a single-vehicle rollover with two patients. No word yet on...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
montanarightnow.com

Multiple trains derail in Missoula rail yard

MISSOULA, Mont. - Multiple trains were derailed this morning in the Missoula Rail Yard due to unknown causes. According to Montana Rail Line, this was a low speed derailment but the cause and damage is still under investigation, along with a means of action. After speaking with MRL and Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

City approves new cable franchise in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — TDS telecommunications has been approved to operate in the greater Missoula area competing with the city’s current and only cable provider in Charter. There has not been another option since 2003, it was noted that a lot has changed in the past 20 years when it comes to TV and internet consumption.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Looks To “Electrify The Big Sky”

There's something about making your voice heard (says the guy who works in radio!) that allows not only expression of ideas but finally releases that natural dopamine that usually accompanies the experience. Missoula Electric Cooperative will host their annual Electrify The Big Sky conference on September 13th, 2022. Held once...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy