Two men convicted in 2nd trial of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as prelude to civil war in 2020

 2 days ago

Two men convicted in 2nd trial of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as prelude to civil war in 2020.

