ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

Beeville Sheriff warns community after incident occurred at shopping center

By Myra Sanchez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqQKl_0hS3oalo00

The Bee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that occurred at a local super center on Monday, August 22, 2022 around 5 p.m.

"It was reported that a juvenile female was approached by an unknown age Hispanic Male, medium built, wearing a black shirt," said officials.

According to the Bee County Sheriff's Office, the male approached the juvenile and grabbed her by her waist. The juvenile then slapped the unknown man's arm and got away.

"The juvenile ran away and located her parents. Parents attempted to locate the male, but he was nowhere to be found," said officials.

The Sheriff's Office is now working to locate video surveillance of the male so he can be identified, and this incident remains an active investigation.

"Sheriff Southmayd urges everyone to be aware of their surroundings and be vigilant. Please report any suspicious activity to law enforcement," added officials.

If you have any information that can help the Bee County Sheriff’s Office identify this male, please call the Sheriff's Office at (361) 362-3221.

Comments / 3

beachlife413
2d ago

Texas is starting to sound like Mexico. Women can't go shopping, jogging, walking alone especially after dark. Ridiculous. At least we have the right to always carry a firearm. I never leave home without mine!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beeville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Southmayd, TX
County
Bee County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Beeville, TX
Bee County, TX
Crime & Safety
KIII 3News

Police K9 sniffs out cocaine at a traffic stop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eight bags of cocaine are off the Corpus Christi streets after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Friday evening. The stop happened on the 700 block of 25th St. when a Corpus Christi Sergeant noticed the driver had inconsistent stories during questioning. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoppping Mall#Beeville Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office
mysoutex.com

Lightning causes massive brush fire

A lightning strike was blamed for a brush fire on Aug. 7 that spread over 500 acres near Farm-to-Market Road 2441 in Goliad County. A dozen departments responded to the fire, including Goliad EMS, Goliad County Sheriff’s Office and Goliad, Ander-Weser, Fannin, Schroeder and Weesatche volunteer fire departments. The...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Rollover crash on I37 snarls traffic Thursday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover crash on northbound I37 had traffic backed up Thursday morning. A silver SUV could be seen sitting on its roof near the Southern Minerals Rd. exit. The interstate was down to one lane as crews worked to clean up the wreck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KIII 3News

216 acres burned in Aransas Pass brush fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were at the bypass off Highway 35 in Aransas Pass Tuesday to contain a brush fire. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, it burned a total of 216 acres. The Aransas Pass Fire Department confirmed that two RVs were destroyed during the...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy: Airport Rd. vs. Calvin Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driving You Crazy is back and drivers are not disappointing on casting votes for the worst streets in Corpus Christi. Monday, Prescott and Casa Grande went head-to-head and a winner has been chosen: Prescott! Prescott had 75 percent of the vote against Casa Grande so it moves forward to the next round.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy