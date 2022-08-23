ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

buckrail.com

Expect bears snacking as berry season arrives

JACKSON, Wyo. — In late August and into the fall, berries are plentiful along popular trails in Jackson and within the park. But where there are berries, there are also bears. It’s always a good idea to carry bear spray on the trails, even right next to town. Bear...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Several season pass options already sold out at JHMR

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — You heard that right. Several season pass options at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) have sold out. Last the calendar read, it’s August, but it appears that everyone is already JH dreaming. The popular Grand Pass, Grand Bypass and 10 Day Plus Pass have...
TETON VILLAGE, WY
buckrail.com

Bugles and bellows, fall rut begins in the GYE

JACKSON, Wyo. — The rut season in the greater Yellowstone ecosystem is currently underway for some of the region’s largest mammals. Expect bugles and bellows as fall descends on the valley from bison, elk and moose. Wildlife viewing can be exciting during this time with males clashing and...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

New Refuge Taphouse opens in downtown Victor

VICTOR, Idaho — A new, no frills, mountain-inspired taphouse on the corner of Main and Center Street opened this past Friday in downtown Victor. Refuge is owned and operated by Victor local, Brian Mulvihill who has been in valley for just over four years. Originally from Bend, Oregon, Mulvihill came up through the rich craft beer scene of the Pacific Northwest and nerded out from a young age on the DIY, homebrew culture there.
VICTOR, ID
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Coyote spooks moose on Refuge cam

JACKSON, Wyo. — A field camera on the National Elk Refuge recently caught the moment a coyote was chasing (and spooking) a moose and its calf. “This coyote sure seems to be having fun stirring up these moose!,” said the National Elk Refuge. According to the National Park...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Free bear spray for hunters and anglers at Fairgrounds, Aug. 26

JACKSON, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish is again doing their annual free bear spray giveaway to Wyoming hunters and anglers. One hundred free cans of bear spray will be available on a first come first served basis at the Teton County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 26 beginning at 9 a.m. To receive a can of bear spray, participants must show a current Wyoming hunting or fishing license.
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

Mountain Studio Sales Associate | Jackson, WY (Part Time)

Stio® is a mountain apparel brand that designs, develops and sells beautiful, functional, and innovative apparel infused with the soul of the mountain lifestyle. With headquarters in Jackson, Wyoming, Stio draws inspiration from the surrounding Teton Range and offers product via Stio.com, catalog and its three Mountain Studio® retail locations in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Park City, Utah, Boulder, Colorado, Boise, Idaho, and Bend, Oregon - Opening Soon!
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Spring Gulch to close next week

JACKSON, Wyo. — Spring Gulch Road will close next week for continued improvements to the newly paved section of the road. Motorists should anticipate using an alternative route. Spring Gulch Road, from Riva Ridge Road and Bar BC Road, will be temporarily closed Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 8 a.m....
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

A first look at 1325 S Hwy 89, 318

JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Shacks on Racks relocates red house on Broadway

JACKSON, Wyo. — The red house is on the move!. With the help of Shacks on Racks, the house that once stood on the corner of Broadway and Willow is on its way to Star Valley for continued use as a residence. This week, construction crews began work on...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Bearwise JH Program Manager

BearWise Jackson Hole is seeking a fulltime Program Manager that is skilled in navigating complex human environments, has impeccable communication skills, and experience managing human-wildlife conflict. BearWise Jackson Hole was established in 2006 and is a partnership between the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Stripping for a Cure to host annual fundraising event, Aug. 27

JACKSON, Wyo. — Come get hog-wild at the annual Striping for a Cure fundraiser benefiting the Women’s Health Care Fund and the Cancer Survivorship Program at St. John’s Health on Aug. 27 from 4-8 p.m. at Old McDowell’s Farm. This year’s theme is “When Pigs Fly,”...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Rec Center to close for two days next week

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Rec Center will close for two days next week for routine maintenance. The Rec Center will be closed to the public on Monday, Aug. 29 and Tuesday, Aug. 30, to allow for plumbing repairs to the locker room and to conduct an annual fire system inspection.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Town to require bear proof trash cans in designated zone

JACKSON, Wyo. — In a unanimous 5-0 vote last week, Jackson’s Town Council approved a new wildlife feeding code that will require bear-resistant trash cans in several parts of the town come spring. Among an array of new rules, the code will require residental and commercial bear-resistant trash...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Fed Reserve to discuss economic policy in Jackson Hole this weekend

JACKSON, Wyo. — A prominent gathering of the world’s A-list bankers is set to begin today in Jackson Hole. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City will host dozens of central bankers, policymakers, academics and economists from around the world at its annual economic policy symposium at the Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park from Aug. 25-27.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Final week of GTMF, Festival Orchestra: La Bohème in Concert

JACKSON, Wyo. — The festival finale by the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra is this Friday and Saturday night in Walk Festival Hall in Teton Village. Experience the Festival Orchestra perform Puccini’s La Bohème, semi-staged in concert, conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles with six renowned opera soloists.
TETON VILLAGE, WY

