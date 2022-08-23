Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
Expect bears snacking as berry season arrives
JACKSON, Wyo. — In late August and into the fall, berries are plentiful along popular trails in Jackson and within the park. But where there are berries, there are also bears. It’s always a good idea to carry bear spray on the trails, even right next to town. Bear...
buckrail.com
Several season pass options already sold out at JHMR
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — You heard that right. Several season pass options at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) have sold out. Last the calendar read, it’s August, but it appears that everyone is already JH dreaming. The popular Grand Pass, Grand Bypass and 10 Day Plus Pass have...
Surprise! Jackson, Wyoming Is Not One Of The Richest Cities In America
Let me stop you before you say it, "Jackson isn't REALLY Wyoming". I get it. It's just this land inside our state that's filled with ski access and wealthy people. They don't have the same values as the rest of the state, and so forth. Totally understand the feelings on this. BUT, I'm pretty surprised by what I learned from this.
buckrail.com
Bugles and bellows, fall rut begins in the GYE
JACKSON, Wyo. — The rut season in the greater Yellowstone ecosystem is currently underway for some of the region’s largest mammals. Expect bugles and bellows as fall descends on the valley from bison, elk and moose. Wildlife viewing can be exciting during this time with males clashing and...
buckrail.com
New Refuge Taphouse opens in downtown Victor
VICTOR, Idaho — A new, no frills, mountain-inspired taphouse on the corner of Main and Center Street opened this past Friday in downtown Victor. Refuge is owned and operated by Victor local, Brian Mulvihill who has been in valley for just over four years. Originally from Bend, Oregon, Mulvihill came up through the rich craft beer scene of the Pacific Northwest and nerded out from a young age on the DIY, homebrew culture there.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Coyote spooks moose on Refuge cam
JACKSON, Wyo. — A field camera on the National Elk Refuge recently caught the moment a coyote was chasing (and spooking) a moose and its calf. “This coyote sure seems to be having fun stirring up these moose!,” said the National Elk Refuge. According to the National Park...
buckrail.com
Free bear spray for hunters and anglers at Fairgrounds, Aug. 26
JACKSON, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish is again doing their annual free bear spray giveaway to Wyoming hunters and anglers. One hundred free cans of bear spray will be available on a first come first served basis at the Teton County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 26 beginning at 9 a.m. To receive a can of bear spray, participants must show a current Wyoming hunting or fishing license.
buckrail.com
Mountain Studio Sales Associate | Jackson, WY (Part Time)
Stio® is a mountain apparel brand that designs, develops and sells beautiful, functional, and innovative apparel infused with the soul of the mountain lifestyle. With headquarters in Jackson, Wyoming, Stio draws inspiration from the surrounding Teton Range and offers product via Stio.com, catalog and its three Mountain Studio® retail locations in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Park City, Utah, Boulder, Colorado, Boise, Idaho, and Bend, Oregon - Opening Soon!
buckrail.com
Spring Gulch to close next week
JACKSON, Wyo. — Spring Gulch Road will close next week for continued improvements to the newly paved section of the road. Motorists should anticipate using an alternative route. Spring Gulch Road, from Riva Ridge Road and Bar BC Road, will be temporarily closed Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 8 a.m....
buckrail.com
Locals make Astoria great, show your love during Old Bill’s giving season
JACKSON, Wyo. — There is a lot to love about Jackson Hole, and even more to love about the individuals and nonprofits that work together to make our community a better place. Astoria would not be the place it is without the locals who love it!. Astoria Park Conservancy’s...
ksut.org
One Wyoming community hands out bear-resistant trash cans to reduce wildlife conflicts
At the National Elk Refuge near downtown Jackson, Wyo., in early August, Drew Gath helped unload a semi-truck jam packed with hundreds of bear-resistant trash cans. They’re made of a thick black plastic and feature an automatically locking lid and notches even the most nimble paws couldn’t break into.
buckrail.com
A first look at 1325 S Hwy 89, 318
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Shacks on Racks relocates red house on Broadway
JACKSON, Wyo. — The red house is on the move!. With the help of Shacks on Racks, the house that once stood on the corner of Broadway and Willow is on its way to Star Valley for continued use as a residence. This week, construction crews began work on...
buckrail.com
Bearwise JH Program Manager
BearWise Jackson Hole is seeking a fulltime Program Manager that is skilled in navigating complex human environments, has impeccable communication skills, and experience managing human-wildlife conflict. BearWise Jackson Hole was established in 2006 and is a partnership between the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National...
buckrail.com
Stripping for a Cure to host annual fundraising event, Aug. 27
JACKSON, Wyo. — Come get hog-wild at the annual Striping for a Cure fundraiser benefiting the Women’s Health Care Fund and the Cancer Survivorship Program at St. John’s Health on Aug. 27 from 4-8 p.m. at Old McDowell’s Farm. This year’s theme is “When Pigs Fly,”...
buckrail.com
Rec Center to close for two days next week
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Rec Center will close for two days next week for routine maintenance. The Rec Center will be closed to the public on Monday, Aug. 29 and Tuesday, Aug. 30, to allow for plumbing repairs to the locker room and to conduct an annual fire system inspection.
oilcity.news
Anonymous donation allows free entry to National Museum of Military Vehicles in Wyoming on Sept. 11
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Museum of Military Vehicles will be able to offer free admission on Sunday, Sept. 11 to people visiting the museum in Dubois, Wyoming, thanks to a donation from someone wishing to remain anonymous. This is the second year in a row that someone anonymously...
buckrail.com
Town to require bear proof trash cans in designated zone
JACKSON, Wyo. — In a unanimous 5-0 vote last week, Jackson’s Town Council approved a new wildlife feeding code that will require bear-resistant trash cans in several parts of the town come spring. Among an array of new rules, the code will require residental and commercial bear-resistant trash...
buckrail.com
Fed Reserve to discuss economic policy in Jackson Hole this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — A prominent gathering of the world’s A-list bankers is set to begin today in Jackson Hole. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City will host dozens of central bankers, policymakers, academics and economists from around the world at its annual economic policy symposium at the Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park from Aug. 25-27.
buckrail.com
Final week of GTMF, Festival Orchestra: La Bohème in Concert
JACKSON, Wyo. — The festival finale by the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra is this Friday and Saturday night in Walk Festival Hall in Teton Village. Experience the Festival Orchestra perform Puccini’s La Bohème, semi-staged in concert, conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles with six renowned opera soloists.
