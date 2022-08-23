Read full article on original website
Church Notes for Aug. 24, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The St. Paul A.M.E. Church family invites everyone to attend its 109th homecoming celebration on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. The speaker for this occasion will be the Rev. Dr. Larry D. Lucas Sr., pastor of Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church in Roseland. The theme is “The Legacy Continues for 109 Years” (1 Samuel 9:1-4).
Loranger Jamboree moved to Southeastern
Pine is playing in the Loranger Jamboree on Aug 26. The jamboree was originally scheduled to be at Loranger, but has been moved to Strawberry Stadium on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University. The event will start with Jewel Sumner and St. Thomas Aquinas at 6 p.m. with Pine and...
Hot August Night returns to Downtown Hammond for first time in 2 years
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hot August Night, Downtown Hammond’s free and family-friendly annual festival, is set to take place Fri., Aug. 26 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is coming back from its 2-year absence to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Every year...
High school in Livingston Parish taking potential threat seriously
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A potential threat against Albany High School is being looked at by the school and local law enforcement. Along with the high school, Livingston Parish Public Schools, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are all aware of the potential threat made on social media.
Evelyn Burneva Ellzey
Evelyn Burneva Delancey Ellzey was born in Bogalusa on July 22, 1922, to the late Letha Mae Pittman Delancey and T.W. Delancey and went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the age of 100 years. She lived a long and blessed life and she was extremely...
Livingston Parish Council to discuss "reclassification of certain books" in the library
LIVINGSTON PARISH – The parish council on Thursday will discuss throwing its support behind the “reclassification of certain books in the Livingston Parish Public Library.”. The move comes after a July meeting of the Library Board in which one member gave out a list of books to consider...
Local author holding book signings at parish libraries
Washington Parish author M. Scott Smallwood is celebrating the publication of his latest book, The Thrilling Adventures of the Secluded Man, with book signings at all four of the Washington Parish Library branches. Described as an adventure/fantasy with plenty of plot twists, The Thrilling Adventures of the Secluded Man has...
From the Files of The Farmer
Though a crowd of about 75 Flower Estates residents turned out for the proposed rezoning of 11 lots in that subdivision, it had little effect on the request’s denial. More influence was exerted by an agreement several years ago between Covington and the parish Police Jury that allowed the city and parish to share in sales tax revenues.
St. Tammany Corporation, Idea Village Bring IDEAinstitute to Northshore
MANDEVILLE, La. – Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation, and Jon Atkinson, CEO of the Idea Village, have announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between the organizations, anchored by the launch of the IDEAinstitute Northshore program. This partnership represents a key step in St. Tammany Corporation’s strategic priority of engaging in dynamic relationships with respected thought leaders to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in St. Tammany and the broader region.
Hundreds of Livingston Parish homes, businesses gaining high-speed internet access
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Congressman Garret Graves says 500 Livingston Parish homes and small businesses will be gaining high-speed internet access. Graves said the broadband expansion will be made possible due to a $1.73 million Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant. “Livingston Parish residents have waited a...
Three arrested in January shooting at Chester Bowles-area home
Two men suspected in the firing of dozens of rounds into a Morgan City home in January have been arrested, the Morgan City Police Department said, and a third has been in custody since last month. The three men, all from Hammond, face criminal conspiracy and weapons charges. --Jaicherydan Treell...
New $2 surcharge expected on Slidell utility bills
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell is adding an up to $2 fuel surcharge to water and sewer bills, starting in September, according to a statement on the city's social media. The city says the fuel surcharge recovery fee is based on the cost of diesel and may vary each month, with $2 as the maximum amount.
Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten, 44, of Baton Rouge, allegedly burglarized a dental business on Crossing Way.
Mary “Lisa” Young
Mary “Lisa” Young, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the age of 58. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements, which are incomplete at this time. To view and sign the guestbook, visit online at www.pooleritchiefuneralhome.com.
Victims in Hurricane Ida nursing home lawsuit have the potential to receive more than $17K
According to the lawyers, the settlement will range from $12 million to $15 million dollars, meaning each victim will have a chance of receiving over $17,000 dollars.
Sheriff’s deputy receives national recognition
On Thursday, Aug. 18, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy Katie Dillon was recognized by the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) as Corrections Officer of the Year for the Southern region of the United States. At the JAILCON Southern Regional Training Conference held in Huntsville, Ala., Dillon was...
Mayor Cantrell defends decision to travel to France, support teen carjacking suspect in court
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference to address recent decisions she made to travel to France and support a juvenile accused of carjackings in court.
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
Mandeville shooting linked to altercation, one arrested
MANDEVILLE, La. — A St. Tammany man has been arrested and accused of a shooting that happened at a home in Mandeville Tuesday night. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Meade Court in reference to a shooting around 7:30 p.m.
Business owners want development on failed Slidell casino site
SLIDELL, La. — The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish is giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass is what it looks like near the Oak Harbor exit, near The Blind Tiger, a popular bar and restaurant. The Blind Tiger sits across the street from...
