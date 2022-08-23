ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

disneyfoodblog.com

A Flood Advisory Has Been Issued Parts of Disney World

Disney World is no stranger to severe weather. Especially in the warmer months, it’s super common to see severe thunderstorms in the parks. Sometimes a rain shower will pop in just for 10 minutes and then it’s sunny again like nothing even happened! And, if you’re in Disney World right now, you need to pay attention to the current weather.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
floridaescape.com

Best Indian Restaurant In Clermont Florida

When it comes to authentic Indian cuisine that everyone will enjoy, I highly recommend Guru Restaurant Clermont if you’re heading over to Central Florida soon. Guru Indian Restaurant Clermont is a family-owned establishment that offers a selection of fabulous food with a warm ambiance. The restaurant can cater to private events such as weddings, business lunches or dinners, cocktail receptions, and more.
CLERMONT, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

David Weis Named President and CEO for AdventHealth Daytona Beach

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 — AdventHealth has named David Weis president and CEO for AdventHealth Daytona Beach and the East Volusia market, effective Aug. 28. He will report to Audrey Gregory, PhD, president/CEO for the organization’s Central Florida Division – North Region. “With his experience...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
TITUSVILLE, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Comings and Growings (Downtown, September 2022)

Eola Lounge has opened in the South Eola neighborhood and Thornton Park Main Street District at 100 S. Eola Drive, Ste. 104. Chefs Tiger and Nabil have curated a dinner menu of high-end Asian fusion food, including rack of lamb, chicken wings, seafood and black truffle buratta. UCF alumni may...
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Renovation of vacant office building could revive Orange Avenue dead zone

The vacant building at 500 N. Orange Ave. is now undergoing renovations. The building was most recently used by AT&T for storage but has sat unoccupied for years. On Orange Avenue, from south of Colonial Drive to the Orange County Courthouse, vacant buildings and unused lots have resulted in a sort of dead zone blocks north of the heart of downtown. The covered entranceway of the abandoned office building was often used as shelter by homeless people who slept there at night. It was purchased for $7 million by Michigan-based West Second Street Associates in 2015, according to the Orange County Property Appraiser.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Orange County converting over 3,000 yield signs into stop signs

The Orange County Public Works Traffic Engineering Division (has a really long name, yes) is in the process of converting over 3,000 yield signs into stop signs as part of an effort to enhance safety in county neighborhoods. The project was adopted by the Board of Orange County Commissioners back...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Lawanna Gelzer Leads the Vote in Orange County District 6 Commissioner Race

Lawanna Gelzer, one of Orlando’s hardest working and well-known community activists, is the big winner in the Orange County District 6 Commissioner race. Gelzer emerged leading the vote on August 23rd and will head to a runoff. The votes are extremely close between the second and third candidates, so a recount will likely be needed to determine who will face Gelzer in November.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
floridainsider.com

Florida’s rent control initiative is being resisted by landlords￼

Rent Control Issues – Orlando, FL Skyline – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. Ballots have yet to be printed, but already a group of apartment managers, landlords, and real estate agents in the Sunshine State want to prevent voters from voting on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in Orlando, one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country.
FLORIDA STATE

