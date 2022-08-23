Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
"A Real Treat!" George Benson LIVE! on the Beach in Seaside Heights, NJ
A large crowd brimming with anticipation is waiting beside the ocean in Seaside Heights, NJ this Sunday, August 14, 2022 evening for the start of a summer concert on the beach by R&B and jazz superstar George Benson. A former child prodigy from Pittsburgh, PA who grew up to become...
WBGO Chief Technology Chief David Antoine Elected to Board of Society of Broadcast Engineers
(NEWARK, NJ) -- David Antoine, Chief Technology Officer for Newark Public Radio (WBGO) was elected to the Board of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), a non-profit professional organization formed in 1964, which serves its global society of broadcast engineers. The national board of directors of the SBE, to which Antoine was appointed earlier this month, is responsible for the development of policy and determines the programs and services the society provides to its nearly 5,000 members.
Jersey City Theater Center presents "Skin Poem for a Cosy House"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- By popular demand, Barcelona, Spain’s Los Escultores del Aire dance theater company is returning to Jersey City Theater Center to present “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 25 at 4:00pm at the JCTC Studios. A dance theatre show created and performed by choreographers Mai Rojas and Raffaella Crapio, “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” takes the audience on a scenic ride through the five stages of human grief: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and acceptance.
State Theatre Announces 2022-23 Classical Series
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey, fully renovated in 2021, has announced its 2022-23 Classical Series featuring three world-renowned international orchestras. The Classical Series includes the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra on January 14, Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on February 17, and Daniel Hope – Zurich Chamber Orchestra on March 21. Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now.
Nimbus2 to Hold Auditions on August 30th
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Nimbus seeks masculine dancers for Nimbus2, 2022-23 Season. Dancers should be highly proficient in modern and contemporary ballet technique, and have strong partnering skills with competency in being the “base” of a partnership. Nimbus Dance looks for dynamic movers whose work shows curiosity, courageousness, dedication, and expression. Nimbus will hold in-person auditions on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ). Check-in is at 4:00pm. Auditions run from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Interviews are 6:30pm to 7:00pm.
Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Its Annual Lincoln Park Music Festival and Return to Newark With The Soul of Lincoln Park
The Lincoln Park Music Festival is one of the largest annual music festivals in the tri-state region. Nearly 60,000 people from around the globe come together over two weekends to experience multiple genres of music, including gospel, R&B, house, hip-hop, soulful alternative/mash-up, reggae, dancehall, soca and music of the Latinx/Hispanic Caribbean diaspora.
Circus Vazquez Comes To NY and NJ
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Circus Vazquez, one of the premier and longest-running circuses in the United States, will bring its distinctive climate-controlled big top tent to five locations in New Jersey, Long Island and New York City this fall. The show will start in Paramus, NJ (September 9 – 26), before moving to Woodbridge, NJ (September 30 – October 10), Huntington Station, NY (October 14 – 24), Bronx, NY (October 28 – November 14) and finally concluding their 2022 tour in Queens, NY (November 18 – December 12). See unforgettable one-of-a-kind performances by an international all-human cast of circus superstars in this exciting all-new show. Tickets are on sale now.
Amerigroup provides United Community Corp with $50,000 sponsorship to battle food insecurity
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Amerigroup New Jersey, a managed health care and health insurance provider for low-income residents, presented United Community Corporation, the Community Action Agency of Newark, with a $50,850.00 sponsorship in a ceremony at UCC’s Champion House Food Pantry in Newark on Thursday morning. In addition to the...
2022 "Grown in Monmouth" Summer Camp Was A Success
(LINCROFT, NJ) -- From the smiles on the campers’ faces, it was clear that the Monmouth County Park System’s first offerings of its Grown in Monmouth summer camp was a success! Held from August 8-12, each day took campers to a different site and brought new adventures. “The...
Brookdale Establishes Scholarship Dedicated Exclusively to Long Branch Residents
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Creating a legacy and touching the lives of future generations, Dr. Anita Voogt, associate vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Brookdale Community College, has established an endowed scholarship in honor her parents, Edna and Charles Robert Voogt. The endowment will provide two $1,000 scholarships each fall and spring semester of the academic year for years to come to deserving students who are residents of Long Branch, NJ, and preferably graduates of Long Branch High School. As an endowed scholarship, the loving legacy of the Voogt family will be continued for many generations into the future while each year helping Long Branch youth strive to achieve their dreams.
Lewis Center for the Arts presents French Theater Festival in September
Yannick Kamanzi in Radio Live – La relève. Photo by Herve Veronese. (PRINCETON, NJ) --Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts, Department of French and Italian, and L’Avant-Scène presents the 11th edition of Seuls en Scène French Theater Festival, which will take place from September 9-23 at venues across the University’s campus. Most performances will be in French, and several will include English supertitles; all are free and open to the public.
PNC Bank Arts Center presents Dispatch and O.A.R.
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- The PNC Bank Arts Center presents Dispatch with O.A.R. on Sunday, August 28, 2022. While the bands have previously played on the same bill, this tour is the first time the two have shared a tour together. Showtime is 7:00pm. Formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan...
The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC Opens Registration for Fall Classes
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Performing Arts School (PAS) at bergenPAC located at 1 Depot Square in Englewood, is considered the premier arts school in Bergen County and northern New Jersey. PAS offers a variety of classes in Early Childhood, Music, Dance, and Theater throughout the year and are now accepting registrations for fall classes which are set to begin on Monday, September 12. There is a 10% early bird discount for registrants who are paid in full by September 8.
Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Equinox"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Pro Arts Jersey City presents "Equinox" from September 3-25, 2022 at ART150 Gallery. The exhibit was curated by Dorie Dahlberg. An Artists Reception will take place September 9th during JCFridays from 6:00pm-9:00pm. Curator’s Statement: On September 22, 2022 at 9:03pm the sun will hover over the...
“Bendix: Sight Unseen” Documentary Inspires Director, Friendship, and Audiences at New Jersey Film Festival
Filmmaker Anthony Scalia grew up not far from the Bendix Diner, but he never knew anybody who had ever gone inside. One night when he was out late and it was the only place open, he decided to venture in. What he found was an amazing story that he details in the short documentary, Bendix: Sight Unseen. The film will be available for virtual screening on October 16 as part of the New Jersey Film Festival Fall 2022.
SOPAC presents Comedian Paul Reiser
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Comedian Paul Reiser is back on a stand-up comedy tour and will come to South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) on Sunday, October 9 at 7:30pm. Special guest Vance Gilbert will open the night. Comedian, actor and television writer Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood’s most...
The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC presents Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings
(SOUTH ORANGE,NJ) -- The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC kicks off a new season of exhibitions with Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings, a series of vivid, energetic abstract paintings from Maplewood-based artist Aida Jones. The exhibition is on display from September 15 through November 6. An...
State Theatre New Jersey presents Tusk & Eaglemania
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents Tusk & EagleMania on Friday, September 16 at 8:00pm. These are two of the hottest tribute bands around on one bill. If you're a fan of Fleetwood Mac or the Eagles, this is a show you won't want to miss. Tickets range from $25-$55.
Centenary Stage Company presents Laurel Canyon: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company kicks off their 2022-23 Season with a Curtain Up! Gala concert performance by Laurel Canyon: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young on Saturday, September 24 at 8:00pm. This performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown.
Lit and Hoobastank Co-Headlining Tour with Alien Ant Farm comes to MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- SoCal alt/rock bands Lit and Hoobastank will be hitting the road this Fall on the co-headlining “Tried-N-True” tour alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe. The tour will kick off in Nashville, TN on October 14th and run through mid-November hitting North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas. Locally, they will be at the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
