Houston, TX

NewsTalk 1290

Video of Violent Baseball Bat Robbery at Houston Convenience Store

Police in Houston are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store with a baseball bat. KHOU shared surveillance footage that shows a black male wearing a white hoodie and a face covering storm into the convenience store near the Fifth Ward and begin viciously beating the store clerk over the head with a baseball bat at around 1:00 am on Thursday, August 4.
