Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. Recently, a number of authors have taken to Twitter to decry new Barnes & Noble ordering policies that make it harder (if not impossible) for debut authors to get their hardcover books on the shelves. Many of these authors are people of color, and many of them are writing wonderful books for kids.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO