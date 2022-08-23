Read full article on original website
The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Aug. 23, 2022 (Sponsored post)
Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. Recently, a number of authors have taken to Twitter to decry new Barnes & Noble ordering policies that make it harder (if not impossible) for debut authors to get their hardcover books on the shelves. Many of these authors are people of color, and many of them are writing wonderful books for kids.
Paper Plains Zine Fest to debut next weekend in Lawrence
After three years of planning and patiently waiting, the Paper Plains Zine Fest will come to Lawrence on Saturday, Sept. 3, bringing together lovers of creative storytelling. Originally planned for April 2020, the pandemic altered the event’s course, but organizers were determined to make it happen. Zines, or short,...
Lawrence’s Free State Film Society announces fall lineup and new venue for events
Lawrence’s Free State Film Society is debuting a new venue for film this fall. Using its Microcinema at the 10th & Mass Studios (1000 Massachusetts St.), the Lawrence Arts Center will provide viewers with an “intimate and welcoming atmosphere for film-going,” according to its press release. Marlo...
Meet the Lawrence Arts Center’s new artists-in-residence
People had the opportunity to meet the Lawrence Art Center’s newest artists-in-residence, printmaker Taro Takizawa and ceramicist Twiggy Boden, Thursday afternoon. Attendees could talk with the artists about their work, life, education and inspirations. With another session of classes right around the corner, members of the Arts Center’s Adult...
Korean bakery and fried chicken restaurant coming soon to west Lawrence
You might not be able to smell it yet, but by October, the aroma of fresh baked bread will waft through the doors of 525 Wakarusa Drive, Suite B. Tous Les Jours, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is opening in the defunct Blue Moose restaurant location this fall. A franchise, Tous...
Lawrence news
Lawrence woman plans Easter dinner for homeless people in the community; seeks donations. A Lawrence woman wants to provide Easter dinner for all of the homeless and houseless people in the community. She is looking to spread the word and raise donations. Health March 26, 2021 – 4:25 pm.
Flights over Lawrence, tickets to special dinner still available for new United Way fundraiser
Flights, family fun, and a feast from familiar favorites are on tap this weekend as part of a big fundraiser event for the United Way of Douglas County. The first annual “Unite and Take Flight” event will include private plane and helicopter rides, static plane displays, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and more, according to a news release from the organization, and flight tours aboard various unique planes and helicopters are scheduled throughout the day.
Lawrence Humane Society to waive adoption fees Saturday during annual campaign to Clear the Shelter
The Lawrence Humane Society will implement an all-staff approach Saturday as it strives to match at least 200 cats and dogs with loving families. It’s part of a nationwide effort known as Clear the Shelter Day that began eight years ago. Potential adopters are expected to line up early Saturday in hopes of adopting a new furry friend.
Expungement clinic coming to Lawrence library in September; KU Law students can help seal criminal records
Students from the University of Kansas School of Law will help people seek expungement of their criminal records, free of charge for those who qualify, during a clinic on Sept. 12. Expungements can seal arrest records or convictions from public view. Not all convictions are eligible, but legal interns and...
Topeka police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile trial
TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges...
Defense attorney in Kansas cold case blasts ‘laughable’ last-second emergence of eyewitness
TOPEKA — The defense attorney in a high-profile double-homicide case blasted prosecutors for presenting a new witness who emerged at the end of trial to claim for the first time she saw someone who looked like Dana Chandler leave the scene of the crime in 2002. Tom Bath, who...
Douglas County precinct committeepeople to select county commissioner to replace Portillo
The 46 Democratic precinct committeepeople in Douglas County’s 3rd County Commission District will vote Sunday on a replacement for departing Commissioner Shannon Portillo. Patricia Willer, chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, said in an email that three candidates — Cole Browne, Ma’Ko’Quah Jones and Karen Willey — have thrown their hats in the ring.
