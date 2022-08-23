Horry County neighborhood got new drainage system. It flooded, anyway.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cameron Village homeowners were appalled by the amount of rain that fell on Friday.

Mick Baldwin, who has lived in the neighborhood for four years, said he has never seen four feet of water on Bonita Loop.

“It’s frustrating, because what we pay on our HOA fees and for this to happen I feel this is totally unacceptable,” Baldwin said. “It should not be going on. We all take pride in our homes here, and it is just very frustrating.”

WBTW news reached out to the HOA and did not receive a response.

Across the street from Baldwin, a car was submerged in water. Normally, Chris Phelan parks his three cars in his driveway, but his white sedan was parked on the street because he planned to give it to his son.

“Around 7:30 in the morning, my one son got on the bus the street was kind of drizzling but it really wasn’t too bad, and then about 8:10, my other son came in my room and he was like the street is flooded and I was like what and walked out and sure enough the car was half underwater,” Phelan said.

Horry County Stormwater Department said new drains were installed in the community in 2019.

Neighbors who lived in the community prior to 2019 said the water would take a week to recede. Now, the water normally drains in a day.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson said that Grand Strand received 6.5 inches of rainfall on Friday.

