Horry County, SC

Horry County neighborhood got new drainage system. It flooded, anyway.

By Givonna Boggans
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cameron Village homeowners were appalled by the amount of rain that fell on Friday.

Mick Baldwin, who has lived in the neighborhood for four years, said he has never seen four feet of water on Bonita Loop.

“It’s frustrating, because what we pay on our HOA fees and for this to happen I feel this is totally unacceptable,” Baldwin said. “It should not be going on. We all take pride in our homes here, and it is just very frustrating.”

WBTW news reached out to the HOA and did not receive a response.

Across the street from Baldwin, a car was submerged in water. Normally, Chris Phelan parks his three cars in his driveway, but his white sedan was parked on the street because he planned to give it to his son.

“Around 7:30 in the morning, my one son got on the bus the street was kind of drizzling but it really wasn’t too bad, and then about 8:10, my other son came in my room and he was like the street is flooded and I was like what and walked out and sure enough the car was half underwater,” Phelan said.

Horry County Stormwater Department said new drains were installed in the community in 2019.

Neighbors who lived in the community prior to 2019 said the water would take a week to recede. Now, the water normally drains in a day.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson said that Grand Strand received 6.5 inches of rainfall on Friday.

Comments / 7

jamie knetzer
2d ago

Just keep removing all the trees that absorb the rain. It's councils fault for approving way too many housing communitie to be built. But it's all for the money they collect.

Reply
11
A. Neil Ingus
2d ago

This is the result of poor voting and letting the council members be bought off by the builders knowing there are flooding issues. It’s only going to change if you vote for honest people and figure out someway to keep the Yanks from fleeing their dumpster fire states that is a result of their poor voting for decades.

Reply(2)
8
crbjbizwire.com

Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road. At around 4:55 p.m., the HCPD said another person is...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Murrells Inlet multi-residential, Hwy 707 rezoning request withdrawn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The applicant looking to build hundreds of multi-residential homes in the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707 has seemingly dropped out. Horry County Planning Commission said Thursday the applicant withdrew its rezoning application request. Originally, rezoning request 2022-06-008 was a request to amend 22.96 acres...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

