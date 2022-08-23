Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
Related
‘Night in the Country Carolinas’ festival returns to Tryon
TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – A three-day country music festival featuring Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and more begins Thursday in Tryon, North Carolina. Night in the Country Carolinas is located at the Tryon Resort Aug. 25 through Aug. 27. The festival features events and attractions including the Craft Beer Experience, Beer Relay, Maze Bar, […]
Smoky Mountain News
Diamond Rio to headline Canton Labor Day
The CMA, Grammy winning, and six-time Vocal Group of the Year Diamond Rio will be headlining the 114th Canton Labor Day Festival presented by Champion Credit Union and sponsored by Ingles Markets. The live music will start at noon on both Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5, in Sorrells...
WYFF4.com
Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in Greenville as the city continues to grow in popularity
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. We told you last week about CNN ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share...
WJCL
Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in SC
There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. CNN is now ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share of celebrity visits through the years and they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Remembering the Oak Hall Hotel
Oak Hall Hotel was a big white frame building sprawling across the top of the hill now dotted with the condos that replaced it. Rotary and Kiwanis met there on different days; it was a good place to enjoy fine dining, along with Carter Brown’s Pine Crest Inn on Godshaw Hill and Earnest Kerhulas’s Tea House at Lake Lanier.
spartanburg.com
Junior League of Spartanburg Announces New Leadership
The Junior League of Spartanburg has announced its new board of directors and management leadership for its 2022-2023 year. These women will steward the JLS toward its goals throughout the year and lead the organization with its community impact focus area initiatives and membership development. Junior League of Spartanburg, Inc.,...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Pea Ridge Community Center gathering set for Thursday, Sept. 8
The next Pea Ridge community gathering will be held Thursday, September 8 at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Center located at 207 Big Level Road, Mill Spring. Everyone is cordially invited to attend. Please bring simple snacks. Bottled water will be furnished. Don’t forget, you may bring your recyclables to...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Unity in the Community holds Annual Summer Enrichment Camp
The Unity in the Community organization recently held its Annual Summer Enrichment Camp. A very successful week-long camp was packed full of educational, fun and exciting activities. The purpose of the summer camp was to develop social skills and leadership skills while providing a safe environment where the youth will be able to learn, play and grow. A few of the many activities included harvesting and studying herbs and their benefits, making cool and refreshing herb-infused drinks, and making their own tie-dyed t-shirt with natural plant-based dyes.
RELATED PEOPLE
greenvillejournal.com
‘Wicked Greenville’ illuminates dark history within the city
Jennifer Stoy was born and raised in Los Angeles, but after living here for over a decade, she says she feels like a Southerner. After hearing about Alexia Jones Helsley’s “Wicked Columbia” and Mark R. Jones’ “Wicked Charleston” — both of which are books that delve into the murky and grim pasts of their respective namesake cities — she thought it would be interesting to write about the darker history of Greenville in her new book “Wicked Greenville.”
The Post and Courier
Greenville's Grand Bohemian Hotel opens Aug. 25
GREENVILLE — In early 2019, the developers of the Grand Bohemian Hotel broke ground on a parcel situated above the Reedy River at the end of Liberty Bridge downtown. On Aug. 25, after more than three years of construction and several delays due to labor and supply chain issues, the massive lodge-like hotel in one of Greenville's most visited areas will open its doors.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Lights Out! Asheville, for our Feathered Friends
The Coalition for a Bird Friendly Asheville (CBFA) invites you to participate in Lights Out! Asheville, a program that can benefit birds and save energy and money through the implementation of measures that support the safety of resident and migratory birds. This includes a lights-out commitment during migration months and bird-safe window treatments.
greenvillejournal.com
Letter to the Editor: Doodlebugs, anyone?
This letter to the editor is in response to the article “Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality,” published in the August 5 edition of the Greenville Journal. With the recent news about the potential conversion of the abandoned “Saluda Grade” right of way...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide
GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
ngu.edu
NGU Returns Wood Name to Historic Tigerville Store
A 168-year-old part of the Tigerville community was renamed earlier this month, honoring its historic role in the Greenville County community which is home to North Greenville University’s main campus. NGU’s remodeled campus store on the north edge of the campus is now Wood’s General Store, celebrating the Wood...
WYFF4.com
'Thank you so much for helping us': New Piggly Wiggly opens in Spartanburg, ending food desert in the area
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It has been three years since people in the southside of Spartanburg had a grocery nearby, after the closure of local Save A-Lot in 2019. The Piggly Wiggly on South Church Street saw nonstop business on Wednesday. Mayor Jerome Rice said he wanted to come early...
dailyphew.com
Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground
There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Winning lottery ticket sold in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Check your tickets. A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road in Greenville. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday’s drawing matched all five numbers to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a 2 was drawn.
Multiple Upstate dog seizures send influx of animals to shelters
This week there have been two large dog seizures. There was seizure at a home in Enoree and another in Greer.
Smoky Mountain News
Lawsuit puts Ghost Town development in limbo
Just two weeks after a lawsuit was filed to dissolve Ghost Town in the Sky, LLC — the company that claims to be developing the former amusement park — attorneys representing the party wishing to keep it intact has filed to move the case to the state’s business court.
WYFF4.com
Oconee Memorial Hospital saves newborn with first-time procedure
SENECA, S.C. — Upstate doctors are calling the life-saving efforts for one newborn a miracle. Doctors and nurses at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital did a procedure they haven't previously been able to do before to keep the baby girl alive. The Martin family's trip to the hospital Thursday...
Comments / 0