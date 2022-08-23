Read full article on original website
Times News
Opinion: Fire companies want to study cooperation, maybe even merger
I have done periodic columns about the benefits of having small police departments in nearby communities study the benefits of merging forces. Fire companies in smaller communities are looking at doing the same. Most recently, the Lansford and Coaldale fire companies are interested in exploring a study that would determine...
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
wlvr.org
Lehigh County looks to expand successful opioid treatment program
Brianna Aletras-Dunn is a recovery specialist working to help those suffering from addiction. Originally from Fredericksburg, Virginia, she moved to the region about three years ago. But other people’s demons aren’t what brought her here. It was her own. “As a whole, Lehigh County has a lot of...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces New Technology Jobs Coming to the Lehigh Valley with Expansion of iDEAL Semiconductor Devices
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 1:30 PM today, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology research and development and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley.
lvpnews.com
Taking care of his town
On a recent warm and casual summer day, Catasauqua Borough teen Tristan Hodsen was out cruising on his scooter and taking in the sights of his neighborhood when he noticed scraps of garbage scattered in the street. A sense of responsibility washed over him as the 16-year-old wondered if this...
Times News
Schuylkill County official says judicial sale ‘botched’
Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts Maria T. Casey and county officials are at odds over a recent judicial sale. Casey, speaking at a commissioners meeting, called the sale “botched.”. A county solicitor and a lawyer representing the firm that handled the sale disagreed. The sale, which was Monday, listed...
beckersasc.com
Pennsylvania medical office building acquired
Montecito Medical completed the acquisition of a medical office in Bethlehem, Pa. The fully-leased medical office is a two-story, 20,500-square-foot property, the real estate company said in an Aug. 17 news release. The building's anchor tenant is Bethlehem-based St. Luke's University Health Network. The provider has 14 hospital campuses and...
Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken resigns
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken confirmed he submitted his resignation Thursday, a week after he had presented extensive data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are warranted in the office. The coroner said he must work every day to...
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
Times News
Carbon receives $224K for elections
Carbon County will receive nearly a quarter of a million dollars to help offset costs of election implementation. The board of commissioners on Thursday ratified the submission of a grant application for Act 88 funds in the amount of $224,813.76. The funds are used to cover required procedures of the election, including pre-canvassing, canvassing, absentee and mail-in ballot data, voting machine vendor support, voter list maintenance and auditing.
lvpnews.com
Center for Animal Health & Welfare
Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
Times News
On this date: Aug. 25, 1992
Cheryl Steigerwalt of Mahoning Valley was approved last night to fill the vacancy on the Lehighton School Board. She was selected by the directors to fill the seat left vacant by Julius Casari, who submitted his resignation at the Aug. 10 meeting. The new board member has lived in the...
Times News
Animal shelters lap up donations
Tom Connors is greeted by barks and wagging tails when he gets to work. The former Weatherly mayor is director of the Carbon County Animal Shelter. The dogs call the shelter home until they find their forever homes. The shelter, at 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, provides food, shelter, grooming, veterinary...
Times News
Seven leaving Schuylkill County positions
Schuylkill County commissioners accepted six resignations and a retirement at Wednesday’s meeting. • Agricultural program coordinator Brittany Moore will resign from the Soil Conservation Agency on Sept. 2. • Four site coodinators resigned from the Juvenile Probation Department. They are: William McGowan, Port Carbon; Alexa Murray, West Mahanoy; Trevor...
lvpnews.com
Chicken issue sent to Public Safety
Backyard chickens in the City of Bethlehem? Well, not quite yet. In a move that surprised many, city council voted unanimously Aug. 16 to send the now controversial chickens to the Public Safety Committee for closer examination of the pros and cons of this ordinance. A committee hearing is something...
Home nurse accused of stealing pills from patient
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home health nurse is facing charges filed Tuesday that allege she stole prescription tablets from a patient in Plains Township. According to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Diane F. Ellingsen, 61, of Lake Ariel, became a home health nurse for a patient in Plains Township in March […]
Times News
West End Fair honored for 100th anniversary
Fair directors, volunteers and some of the sponsors had a big reason to celebrate Wednesday at the annual West End Fair luncheon. “A big thank you to all the volunteers who come to the fair and make it a success. If you don’t have volunteers, you do not have a fair,” said Martha Ebersole, vice president of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. “This is my first time here. I hope you keep on going another 100 years.”
Times News
Fish maps out plan for Lehighton
Christina Fish is just over three weeks into her tenure as Lehighton Area School District superintendent, but the Danville resident has wasted no time hitting the ground running on what she describes as her “entry plan.”. Fish’s plan includes four major goals which include increasing presence in the district...
Times News
Nesquehoning hires new police officer
Nesquehoning’s police department continues to grow. Borough council voted Wednesday to hire Frederick Lahovski Jr. as a full-time officer, effective Sept. 1. He will be paid $29.50 per hour. Councilman Louis Paul said that Lahovski “brings a lot of experience to the police department” and will “be an asset...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hanover Twp. supervisors reject anti-nepotism ordinance
HANOVER TWP., Pa. – By a 3-2 vote, supervisors in Hanover Township, Northampton County, on Tuesday night rejected a proposal to advance an anti-nepotism ordinance. The ordinance has been in discussion for months, supported by Supervisors Susan Lawless and Jeffrey Warren. But their efforts ended when Board Chairman Jack Nagle, Vice Chairman Michael Prendeville and board member John Diacogiannis voted against Lawless' motion, seconded by Warren, to send the ordinance for legal review and prepare it for a vote.
