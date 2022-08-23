Read full article on original website
How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed CaseJeffery MacTopeka, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Paper Plains Zine Fest to debut next weekend in Lawrence
After three years of planning and patiently waiting, the Paper Plains Zine Fest will come to Lawrence on Saturday, Sept. 3, bringing together lovers of creative storytelling. Originally planned for April 2020, the pandemic altered the event’s course, but organizers were determined to make it happen. Zines, or short,...
Raven Bestsellers
Hi! Welcome to what will become a regular column highlighting the bestselling books of the week at the Raven Book Store! (Sponsored post)
Lawrence’s Free State Film Society announces fall lineup and new venue for events
Lawrence’s Free State Film Society is debuting a new venue for film this fall. Using its Microcinema at the 10th & Mass Studios (1000 Massachusetts St.), the Lawrence Arts Center will provide viewers with an “intimate and welcoming atmosphere for film-going,” according to its press release. Marlo...
Meet the Lawrence Arts Center’s new artists-in-residence
People had the opportunity to meet the Lawrence Art Center’s newest artists-in-residence, printmaker Taro Takizawa and ceramicist Twiggy Boden, Thursday afternoon. Attendees could talk with the artists about their work, life, education and inspirations. With another session of classes right around the corner, members of the Arts Center’s Adult...
Korean bakery and fried chicken restaurant coming soon to west Lawrence
You might not be able to smell it yet, but by October, the aroma of fresh baked bread will waft through the doors of 525 Wakarusa Drive, Suite B. Tous Les Jours, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is opening in the defunct Blue Moose restaurant location this fall. A franchise, Tous...
Flights over Lawrence, tickets to special dinner still available for new United Way fundraiser
Flights, family fun, and a feast from familiar favorites are on tap this weekend as part of a big fundraiser event for the United Way of Douglas County. The first annual “Unite and Take Flight” event will include private plane and helicopter rides, static plane displays, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and more, according to a news release from the organization, and flight tours aboard various unique planes and helicopters are scheduled throughout the day.
Obituary: Thomas Joseph Cormack
Thomas Joseph Cormack was born May 29th, 1940, in Topeka, Kansas and attended Topeka Schools. When he was 15, he started his 50 years of service to others, working at the Topeka YMCA after high school. He also worked and studied at the Menninger Children’s Department, working with Problem Youth.
Lawrence Humane Society to waive adoption fees Saturday during annual campaign to Clear the Shelter
The Lawrence Humane Society will implement an all-staff approach Saturday as it strives to match at least 200 cats and dogs with loving families. It’s part of a nationwide effort known as Clear the Shelter Day that began eight years ago. Potential adopters are expected to line up early Saturday in hopes of adopting a new furry friend.
Lori Lawrence: Cities in Kansas require freedom to ban single-use plastic bags, protect environment (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
Lawrence City Commission directs staff not to cut Lawrence Humane Society’s funding for next year
Commission also opts for lower mill levy option; keeps $7M in budget for roads, though perhaps not Wakarusa. Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday gave staff a consensus to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to ensure that the Lawrence Humane Society will receive the same amount of funding in the next city budget as it has for the past few years.
Topeka police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile trial
TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges...
Defense attorney in Kansas cold case blasts ‘laughable’ last-second emergence of eyewitness
TOPEKA — The defense attorney in a high-profile double-homicide case blasted prosecutors for presenting a new witness who emerged at the end of trial to claim for the first time she saw someone who looked like Dana Chandler leave the scene of the crime in 2002. Tom Bath, who...
Douglas County precinct committeepeople to select county commissioner to replace Portillo
The 46 Democratic precinct committeepeople in Douglas County’s 3rd County Commission District will vote Sunday on a replacement for departing Commissioner Shannon Portillo. Patricia Willer, chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, said in an email that three candidates — Cole Browne, Ma’Ko’Quah Jones and Karen Willey — have thrown their hats in the ring.
