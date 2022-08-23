ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Paper Plains Zine Fest to debut next weekend in Lawrence

After three years of planning and patiently waiting, the Paper Plains Zine Fest will come to Lawrence on Saturday, Sept. 3, bringing together lovers of creative storytelling. Originally planned for April 2020, the pandemic altered the event’s course, but organizers were determined to make it happen. Zines, or short,...
LAWRENCE, KS
Raven Bestsellers

Hi! Welcome to what will become a regular column highlighting the bestselling books of the week at the Raven Book Store! (Sponsored post)
LAWRENCE, KS
Meet the Lawrence Arts Center’s new artists-in-residence

People had the opportunity to meet the Lawrence Art Center’s newest artists-in-residence, printmaker Taro Takizawa and ceramicist Twiggy Boden, Thursday afternoon. Attendees could talk with the artists about their work, life, education and inspirations. With another session of classes right around the corner, members of the Arts Center’s Adult...
LAWRENCE, KS
Flights over Lawrence, tickets to special dinner still available for new United Way fundraiser

Flights, family fun, and a feast from familiar favorites are on tap this weekend as part of a big fundraiser event for the United Way of Douglas County. The first annual “Unite and Take Flight” event will include private plane and helicopter rides, static plane displays, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and more, according to a news release from the organization, and flight tours aboard various unique planes and helicopters are scheduled throughout the day.
LAWRENCE, KS
Obituary: Thomas Joseph Cormack

Thomas Joseph Cormack was born May 29th, 1940, in Topeka, Kansas and attended Topeka Schools. When he was 15, he started his 50 years of service to others, working at the Topeka YMCA after high school. He also worked and studied at the Menninger Children’s Department, working with Problem Youth.
TOPEKA, KS
Douglas County precinct committeepeople to select county commissioner to replace Portillo

The 46 Democratic precinct committeepeople in Douglas County’s 3rd County Commission District will vote Sunday on a replacement for departing Commissioner Shannon Portillo. Patricia Willer, chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, said in an email that three candidates — Cole Browne, Ma’Ko’Quah Jones and Karen Willey — have thrown their hats in the ring.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

