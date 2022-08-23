ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

USA88
2d ago

Defendants have a right to counsel and a speedy trial if the county or the state cannot provide them then the charges are better off being dismissed or all those defendants will end up filing lawsuits because their rights were violated and will cost the taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.☮️

thecentersquare.com

Maine inmates to get unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – More than 50 Maine prisoners who had their unemployment benefits taken away during the pandemic will get the money under a new class action settlement. The deal, approved by a U.S. District Court judge in Boston, settles a class action legal challenge by 54 prisoners who received about $163,000 in jobless benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs. The state will be required to pay $200,000 in legal fees under the settlement.
Maine State
Aroostook County, ME
Maine Government
Aroostook County, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine getting millions in grants

WASHINGTON D.C.- 5.8 million dollars is head to Maine. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced today the Economic Development and Infrastructure Grants will be going to 11 towns and organizations in Maine. The money comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission. The grants will be used to replace aging...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine programs offer student loan debt relief favoring certain careers

WESTBROOK, Maine -- August 24, 2022 — Beyond President JoeBiden’s plan for up to $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness announced Wednesday, Mainers moving onto college this month might want to know the clearest path to student loan forgiveness and repayment assistance in their home state depending upon their future occupation.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Maine Attorney General’s Office declares three police shootings justified

The Maine Attorney General’s Office ruled Wednesday that three separate police shootings were all justified. That includes the February shooting death of 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood. She was killed by police in Topsham after allegedly making homicidal and suicidal statements. Police say she was in a car aiming a pistol...
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend

At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
FARMINGTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October

Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fact-checking Maine's candidates for governor

MAINE, USA — Maine Democrats are calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage in a new video. The two-and-a-half-minute video shows LePage making claims that Maine Dems say are not true. NEWS CENTER Maine decided to verify these claims independently. Sources: Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Inside the home of Maine's only U.S. Vice President

PARIS, Maine — A celebration is being held on Paris Hill in South Paris this weekend to honor former Maine governor, U.S. senator and Vice President Hannibal Hamlin. Hamlin was born inside a home on Paris Hill on Aug. 27, 1809, and is the only U.S. president or vice president ever from Maine.
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Federal judge rejects challenge to Maine's vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Maine's health-care workers that had been criticized as government overreach. The lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Is It Illegal to Drive While ‘Tired’ in Maine?

According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of tired is "drained of strength and energy: fatigued often to the point of exhaustion". In the fast-paced world we all tend to live in, it can be very easy to spend a large portion of your day feeling exhausted. But could it really possibly be illegal to get behind the wheel of an automobile while feeling tired and operate it? If you're living in Maine, the answer is yes. With a few conditions to go along with it.
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine announces four Teacher of the Year finalists

The Maine Department of Education on Wednesday announced four Teacher of the Year finalists, with the winner to be announced in October. The finalists are: Heather Anderson, an eighth-grade social studies and English Language Arts teacher at Caribou Community School; Matthew Bernstein, a ninth-grade humanities social studies teacher at Casco Bay High School in Portland; Ashley Bryant, a fourth-grade math, writing and science teacher at Sacopee Valley Middle School in Hiram; and Emily Albee, a social studies teacher for grades 9-12 at Hampden Academy.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Life expectancy declines in Maine, but not as steeply as in other states

Maine's life expectancy declined by six months between 2019 and 2020, which was among the smallest drops in the country. Nationwide, life expectancy fell by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fatal drug overdoses, according to a new report from the U.S. CDC. Maine's life expectancy now stands at 77.8 years, which is 0.8 years longer than the national average.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

