As Days Get Shorter and Winter Approaches, When Will Chicago See Its Latest Sunrise?
As the temperatures get cooler and fall and winter approach, Chicago will start to see shorter days in the form of later sunrises and earlier sunsets. On Aug. 8, the city saw its final sunset of 2022 that occurred after 8 p.m. And according to the website Sunrise-Sunset, the final sunset that will occur after 7 p.m. in 2022 will take place on Sept. 15.
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine and warm temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More sunshine and warm temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday.Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with lows near 64.For Wednesday, it will mostly be sunny with a high of 84.A few showers return on Thursday, but otherwise it should remain sunny and warm through the weekend. Rain chances climb again on Sunday.
Chicago is Way Below Average For Rainfall This Time of Year. Does That Mean a Dry Winter, Too?
Chicago may have seen its fair share of storms and rain this year so far -- but not so much in August. In fact, the city is significantly below average for rainfall this month. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Chicago typically sees an average of 3.06 inches of...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny day, rain on the way
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another sunny day before we see a change in the weather. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 80s.A cold front moves into the area, promising rain by Thursday morning. Thunderstorms are also possible, with the greatest chance in the afternoon hours. Friday will be dry with temperatures in the upper 70s.
Autumnal Equinox 2022: When Is the First Day of Fall?
Fall inches closer as summer fades out, with September marking the season's official return to the Chicago area. The autumnal equinox, also referred to as the September or fall equinox, signals the shift between the two seasons. The first official day of fall will arrive at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 22 for the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Let it Snow? Chicago Area Could See More Precipitation Than Normal This Winter, NWS Models Show
While we’re still enjoying summer in the Northern Hemisphere, the winter could potentially see more snow and precipitation than usual, according to new climate projections from the National Weather Service. Last week, the NWS’ Climate Prediction Center issued its newest long-lead forecasts for the coming months, examining probabilities of...
Extremely Rare Glimpse Into One of Chicago’s Most Notable Addresses
The penthouse of one of Chicago's most prestigious residential buildings is on the market for the first time in 50 years. Take a look at high-rise luxury like you've never seen. One Of Chicago's Most Prominent Addresses. You're about to get an extremely rare glimpse into one of Chicago's most...
Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market
The Chicago area's beloved German holiday market is back in 3 locations this year!
Morkes Chocolates: A staple in Palatine since 1967
Rhonda Dehn, the owner of Morkes Chocolates in Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their history of candy making for over 100 years, and how they have full line of hand dipped and enrobed chocolates plus hundreds of molded items for all occasions. Follow...
As Days Get Shorter, Here's When Chicago Will See Its Final Sunset After 7 P.M. of 2022
One of the unfortunate realities of summer is that the days get progressively shorter, and within the next month, not only will Chicago see its first pre-7 p.m. sunset of the season, but it will also move into a time of year when there is more darkness than sunshine on the horizon.
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois
Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
This Illinois Orchard is One of the Best in the US for Apple Picking
Your weekend plans are set. A trip to an orchard that started in 1965 as a hobby, now regarded as one of the absolute best orchards in America. Is there anything to love more about the fall season?. Even spring and summer lovers will tell you that deep down, nothing...
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience
Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
‘World's Largest' Corn Maze Prepares for Seasonal Debut in Illinois Suburb
A corn maze billed as the largest in the world recently unveiled that a popular film franchise will be the inspiration behind its design for the fall season in suburban Spring Grove. Richardson Corn Maze, located approximately 65 miles from downtown Chicago, will devote its 28-acre field to commemorating 60...
WMAQ Chicago Names Samantha Rivera Sports Anchor and Reporter
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Samantha Rivera has been named sports anchor and reporter for Chicago NBC owned station WMAQ. “As a Chicagoland native, Samantha is passionate...
Corn Fest 2022: 8/26 - 8/28
The biggest event of the year in DeKalb is happening this weekend with Corn Fest 2022. The event started back in 1957 with a corn boil. After 65 years, the Corn Fest is one of the biggest festivals in the state of Illinois smack dab in the middle of downtown DeKalb.
