Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine and warm temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More sunshine and warm temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday.Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with lows near 64.For Wednesday, it will mostly be sunny with a high of 84.A few showers return on Thursday, but otherwise it should remain sunny and warm through the weekend. Rain chances climb again on Sunday.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny day, rain on the way

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another sunny day before we see a change in the weather. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 80s.A cold front moves into the area, promising rain by Thursday morning. Thunderstorms are also possible, with the greatest chance in the afternoon hours.   Friday will be dry with temperatures in the upper 70s. 
Autumnal Equinox 2022: When Is the First Day of Fall?

Fall inches closer as summer fades out, with September marking the season's official return to the Chicago area. The autumnal equinox, also referred to as the September or fall equinox, signals the shift between the two seasons. The first official day of fall will arrive at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 22 for the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Morkes Chocolates: A staple in Palatine since 1967

Rhonda Dehn, the owner of Morkes Chocolates in Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their history of candy making for over 100 years, and how they have full line of hand dipped and enrobed chocolates plus hundreds of molded items for all occasions. Follow...
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois

Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall

Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience

Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
WMAQ Chicago Names Samantha Rivera Sports Anchor and Reporter

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Samantha Rivera has been named sports anchor and reporter for Chicago NBC owned station WMAQ. “As a Chicagoland native, Samantha is passionate...
Corn Fest 2022: 8/26 - 8/28

The biggest event of the year in DeKalb is happening this weekend with Corn Fest 2022. The event started back in 1957 with a corn boil. After 65 years, the Corn Fest is one of the biggest festivals in the state of Illinois smack dab in the middle of downtown DeKalb.
