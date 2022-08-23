Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
This secret Nordstrom Le Creuset sale is the best thing that's happened to me all year
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Calling all Le Creuset lovers, home cooks and...
goodmorningamerica.com
Shop 13 shoes up to 70% off during Macy's flash sale, today only!
Macy's is holding a one-day-only flash sale on sneakers, sandals and other shoe styles. The sale features brands like Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture, Franco Sarto, Tommy Hilfiger and COACH at discounts up to 70% off. If you're in need of a summer shoe refresh or want to scout out your...
CNET
Shop Coach Outlet's Varsity Collection With Prices Starting at $28
Some people like sporty styles and others love preppy. If you're the latter, Coach Outlet is back with a new deal on its varsity collection with about 100 styles with prices as low as $28. Unlike other Coach Outlet offers, this one doesn't get too expensive. One of the highest-priced...
ETOnline.com
Coach Outlet Extra 20% Off Sale: Shop Double Discounts on Crossbody Bags and Backpacks for Fall
Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at their major deals on designer bags for further proof. Right now, Coach Outlet is throwing an extra 20% off Frenzy Sale where best-selling handbags and accessories are majorly marked down. With crossbody bags and backpacks that are already up to 70% off, the additional savings arrived just in time for the fall and back to school season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coach Outlet's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back: Get $15 Flip Flops, $25 Wristlets, $70 Bags & More Deals
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
I’m a bridal shop owner and these are the signs that a bride is going to be to difficult to dress
CHOOSING a wedding dress can be one of the most daunting tasks brides face ahead of their big day. Brides spend months trying to pick their perfect attire while sticking to a budget as they attend fitting appointments at different stores. Bridal store owner Anna Cirignaco has claimed she knows...
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Major Sale on Sandals — Save Up to 73% on Steve Madden, Birkenstock and More
Now you can get ready for days in the sun and lounging at the beach with Nordstrom Rack's Sandals Sale, featuring up to 73% off sandals styles from major brands like Madewell, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, Crocs and so many more. Summer is here, which means it's time to slip...
Nordstrom Rack 80% Off Bag Discounts: Deals Starting at $20 From Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, and More
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
These UGGs Are on Sale with Amazon's Labor Day Deals: Save up to 65% on Boots, Sandals and Slippers
UGG slippers and sandals are a cozy at-home staple, and Amazon has tons of discounts ahead of Labor Day 2022. Boots, slippers, and sandals are all discounted to help update your shoes for the fall months ahead. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most popular cozy shoes, the slippers are too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
Get Up to 80% Off on Beloved & Chic Amazon Rugs Before They Sell Out
Click here to read the full article. No matter what home you step into, a rug can pull it all together. Whether you have a certain aesthetic or a more eclectic style, a rug is a must for a complete home. They can make even the messiest home look put together in an instant. From minimalist pieces to rugs that add a pop of color to any room, we love snagging any we can. However, with lavish rugs comes an even more lavish price tag a lot of the time. Thanks to Amazon, you can snag one of those luxurious...
People
Prepare for Your Next Adventure During REI's Labor Day Sale — Save Up to 75% on Outdoor Essentials
You might not think of Labor Day as a major shopping event, but it's the perfect time to shop for big-ticket items. Whether you're the adventurous and outdoorsy type or know someone who is, you'll want to check out REI's Labor Day Sale. Customers can save up to 75 percent...
YOGA・
ETOnline.com
Kate Middleton’s Favorite White Sneakers Are On Sale for $35 at Amazon
It's back to her favorite white sneakers for Kate Middleton. We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — especially when they're comfortable everyday sneakers. Right now, they even have good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers are currently 46% off at Amazon.
The Best Dresses That Transition From Summer To Fall
Add a pair of tights or boots and these lightweight summer looks become fall-ready.
Gear Patrol
These Awesome Sunglasses a Steal at up to 50% Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Right now you can save a whopping 50 percent on a ton of Raen sunglasses and eyewear. It’s End of Summer sale is one of the the largest sales the brand has ever done and you won’t want to miss it, these styles are sure to sell out fast.
CNET
Save Big On Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watches With Prices Starting As Low As $50
A smartwatch is a wearable that can add convenience to your daily life. It can keep track of your fitness, check the time and send notifications. Right now you can snag factory reconditioned Samsung Galaxy watches for as low as $50. These deals expire tonight and some models have already sold out, so we advise placing your order as soon as possible if you see a model you want.
CNET
The JBL Flip 5 Portable Speaker Is $50 Off in the Color of Your Choice Today Only
We raved about the JBL Flip 5 speaker when it first came out in 2019 with a price tag of $130 and you can nab this impressive speaker for just $80 at Amazon today only. The best part about this one-day discount is that it applies equally to the myriad of different colorways available.
CNET
Save Up to 81% on VPN Plans From Surfshark, ExpressVPN and More
There are plenty of reasons to use a VPN but the month-to-month cost of a subscription can be enough to put a lot of folks off. Fortunately, many of the best VPN services offer savings when you opt for longer-term plans and a few of the most highly-rated services are discounting those plans even further right now.
Grazia
You’ve Got To See The Simply Be Dresses Now Available To Rent On Hirestreet
Summer might be drawing to a close, but for some of us, wedding season is only just getting started. If you're in that category - and ran out of wedding guest dresses a few months ago - it's time to consider the rental market. After all, why buy a dress when you could borrow said dress for a fraction of the price? Not only will you be saving money, but you'll also be getting into the mindset for Second-Hand September (that's a win-win in our book). The best news is that one of our favourite platforms, Hirestreet, has just welcomed a brand new partner: Simply Be.
Comments / 0