ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop 13 shoes up to 70% off during Macy's flash sale, today only!

Macy's is holding a one-day-only flash sale on sneakers, sandals and other shoe styles. The sale features brands like Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture, Franco Sarto, Tommy Hilfiger and COACH at discounts up to 70% off. If you're in need of a summer shoe refresh or want to scout out your...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet Extra 20% Off Sale: Shop Double Discounts on Crossbody Bags and Backpacks for Fall

Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at their major deals on designer bags for further proof. Right now, Coach Outlet is throwing an extra 20% off Frenzy Sale where best-selling handbags and accessories are majorly marked down. With crossbody bags and backpacks that are already up to 70% off, the additional savings arrived just in time for the fall and back to school season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Eyebuydirect#Bogo#Design#Flash Sale#Fastsale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
ETOnline.com

These UGGs Are on Sale with Amazon's Labor Day Deals: Save up to 65% on Boots, Sandals and Slippers

UGG slippers and sandals are a cozy at-home staple, and Amazon has tons of discounts ahead of Labor Day 2022. Boots, slippers, and sandals are all discounted to help update your shoes for the fall months ahead. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most popular cozy shoes, the slippers are too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Get Up to 80% Off on Beloved & Chic Amazon Rugs Before They Sell Out

Click here to read the full article. No matter what home you step into, a rug can pull it all together. Whether you have a certain aesthetic or a more eclectic style, a rug is a must for a complete home. They can make even the messiest home look put together in an instant. From minimalist pieces to rugs that add a pop of color to any room, we love snagging any we can. However, with lavish rugs comes an even more lavish price tag a lot of the time. Thanks to Amazon, you can snag one of those luxurious...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Kate Middleton’s Favorite White Sneakers Are On Sale for $35 at Amazon

It's back to her favorite white sneakers for Kate Middleton. We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — especially when they're comfortable everyday sneakers. Right now, they even have good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers are currently 46% off at Amazon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Gear Patrol

These Awesome Sunglasses a Steal at up to 50% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Right now you can save a whopping 50 percent on a ton of Raen sunglasses and eyewear. It’s End of Summer sale is one of the the largest sales the brand has ever done and you won’t want to miss it, these styles are sure to sell out fast.
SHOPPING
CNET

Save Big On Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watches With Prices Starting As Low As $50

A smartwatch is a wearable that can add convenience to your daily life. It can keep track of your fitness, check the time and send notifications. Right now you can snag factory reconditioned Samsung Galaxy watches for as low as $50. These deals expire tonight and some models have already sold out, so we advise placing your order as soon as possible if you see a model you want.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Save Up to 81% on VPN Plans From Surfshark, ExpressVPN and More

There are plenty of reasons to use a VPN but the month-to-month cost of a subscription can be enough to put a lot of folks off. Fortunately, many of the best VPN services offer savings when you opt for longer-term plans and a few of the most highly-rated services are discounting those plans even further right now.
TECHNOLOGY
Grazia

You’ve Got To See The Simply Be Dresses Now Available To Rent On Hirestreet

Summer might be drawing to a close, but for some of us, wedding season is only just getting started. If you're in that category - and ran out of wedding guest dresses a few months ago - it's time to consider the rental market. After all, why buy a dress when you could borrow said dress for a fraction of the price? Not only will you be saving money, but you'll also be getting into the mindset for Second-Hand September (that's a win-win in our book). The best news is that one of our favourite platforms, Hirestreet, has just welcomed a brand new partner: Simply Be.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy