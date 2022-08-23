ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

Fox17

Santa Claus Girls secures permanent home at former DeltaPlex

WALKER, Mich. — The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County (SCG) have secured a permanent home in Walker!. The nonprofit tells us they’ve leased a space at the building formerly known as the DeltaPlex as one of its first tenants after the venue’s closure. “This space will...
WALKER, MI
grmag.com

Original West Michigan highway gets new life

A former highway along the coast of Lake Michigan will have a tribute to its historical significance. The Ottawa County Department of Strategic Impact teamed up with Holland-based historian Blaine Knoll to commemorate the West Michigan Pike, a highway that previously ran from Michigan City, Indiana, to Mackinaw City, Michigan.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Beach litter bots are coming to Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio

MUSKEGON, MI — Don’t mind those robots on the beach. They’re just cleaning up our trash. A pair of litter bots made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that, unfortunately, has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
1077 WRKR

New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage

With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Ramona Park Beach in Portage opens after high E. coli levels reported

PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the city reported high E. coli levels, Mary Beth Block, the city's public information officer, said. Block said testing came back safe allowing the city to reopen the Long Lake beach. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise...
PORTAGE, MI
farmersadvance.com

Downy mildew detected on cucumbers in Muskegon and Allegan

EAST LANSING, MI. — The first symptoms of cucurbit downy mildew disease on pickling cucumber plants in commercial production fields has been found by the Hausbeck Lab in Muskegon and Allegan counties on the morning of July 25, 2022. The statewide spore trapping network to detect downy mildew spores in the air has positives for six counties from the sampling period that ended July 17.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Bangor auto repair shop receives cease and desist letter from state

BANGOR, Mich. — An automotive repair facility in Bangor was issued a cease and desist order Aug. 18 for having an expired registration and mechanic certification. From the governor's desk: Michigan auto insurers will begin issuing $400 refunds. Lenard's Automotive, located at 622 West Monroe St., after a state...
BANGOR, MI
whtc.com

Classes Begin Today for Three Districts

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 24, 2022) – Holland Adventist Academy started classes a week ago, and Holland Christian Schools and Corpus Christi Catholic School started classes on Tuesday, but the new school year along the Lakeshore begins in earnest on Wednesday. Nick Cassidy begins his first full year as...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

‘I can’t express how wonderful this is’: eBay discovery leads to huge donation for West MI school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As staff prepared to bring kids back to Fruitport Community Schools, an unfortunate discovery was made inside a storage unit where classroom supplies were being kept — mice had chewed through the carpets. As if that wasn't bad enough, dozens of tables had taken a beating through exposure to the elements, having been in storage for more than two years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

$20 million industrial facility to open in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Dozens attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Portage Monday, Aug. 22, for a new 240,000-square-foot industrial building. “If you can imagine a football field long and a football field almost in width, that’s the size of this building,” said Jamie Clark, the President of Clark Logic, and the developer on this project.
PORTAGE, MI

