The Sisters of the Holy Family of New Orleans held their 16th General Chapter this summer in which new members of the General Leadership Team were elected. They are, from left, Sister Alicia Christina Costa, Ph.D., congregational leader; Sister Jean Martinez, assistant congregational leader and first general councilor; Sister Geneva James, second general councilor; Sister Judith Thérèse Barial, third general councilor; Sister M. Rosalind L. Barbeneaux, fourth general councilor; Sister Theresa Sue Joseph, secretary general; and Sister M. Rachael Williams, treasurer general. These consecrated women are charged not only with the everyday functioning of the congregation during their four-year term but also with leading others toward Christ via the vision and mission of the congregation as begun by their foundress, Venerable Henriette Delille. They continue to serve God’s people as portrayed in Mother Henriette’s prayer: “I believe in God. I hope in God. I love. I want to live and die for God.” (Not pictured is Sister Rachael Williams.)

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO