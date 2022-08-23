Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bogalusadailynews.com
Evelyn Burneva Ellzey
Evelyn Burneva Delancey Ellzey was born in Bogalusa on July 22, 1922, to the late Letha Mae Pittman Delancey and T.W. Delancey and went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the age of 100 years. She lived a long and blessed life and she was extremely...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 8-12, 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 601: $995,000, David C. Paulson and Karen Frasco Paulson to Benjamin Louis Allen III. Canal St. 3008-3010: $425,000, Jane Trufant Harvey and Robert G. Harvey Jr. to 3008 Canal Street LLC. John Churchill Chase St. 610: $635,000, Dee Malkerneker Mankinen and Richard W. Mankinen to Kiren Gopinath Kaimal...
bogalusadailynews.com
Loranger Jamboree moved to Southeastern
Pine is playing in the Loranger Jamboree on Aug 26. The jamboree was originally scheduled to be at Loranger, but has been moved to Strawberry Stadium on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University. The event will start with Jewel Sumner and St. Thomas Aquinas at 6 p.m. with Pine and...
bogalusadailynews.com
Mary “Lisa” Young
Mary “Lisa” Young, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the age of 58. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements, which are incomplete at this time. To view and sign the guestbook, visit online at www.pooleritchiefuneralhome.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
High school in Livingston Parish taking potential threat seriously
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A potential threat against Albany High School is being looked at by the school and local law enforcement. Along with the high school, Livingston Parish Public Schools, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are all aware of the potential threat made on social media.
fox8live.com
Hot August Night returns to Downtown Hammond for first time in 2 years
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hot August Night, Downtown Hammond’s free and family-friendly annual festival, is set to take place Fri., Aug. 26 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is coming back from its 2-year absence to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Every year...
clarionherald.org
Sisters of Holy Family elect new leadership
The Sisters of the Holy Family of New Orleans held their 16th General Chapter this summer in which new members of the General Leadership Team were elected. They are, from left, Sister Alicia Christina Costa, Ph.D., congregational leader; Sister Jean Martinez, assistant congregational leader and first general councilor; Sister Geneva James, second general councilor; Sister Judith Thérèse Barial, third general councilor; Sister M. Rosalind L. Barbeneaux, fourth general councilor; Sister Theresa Sue Joseph, secretary general; and Sister M. Rachael Williams, treasurer general. These consecrated women are charged not only with the everyday functioning of the congregation during their four-year term but also with leading others toward Christ via the vision and mission of the congregation as begun by their foundress, Venerable Henriette Delille. They continue to serve God’s people as portrayed in Mother Henriette’s prayer: “I believe in God. I hope in God. I love. I want to live and die for God.” (Not pictured is Sister Rachael Williams.)
Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Mandeville shooting linked to altercation, one arrested
MANDEVILLE, La. — A St. Tammany man has been arrested and accused of a shooting that happened at a home in Mandeville Tuesday night. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Meade Court in reference to a shooting around 7:30 p.m.
stmarynow.com
Three arrested in January shooting at Chester Bowles-area home
Two men suspected in the firing of dozens of rounds into a Morgan City home in January have been arrested, the Morgan City Police Department said, and a third has been in custody since last month. The three men, all from Hammond, face criminal conspiracy and weapons charges. --Jaicherydan Treell...
Funeral held for former Slidell police chief
Family, friends, and community members are honoring the life of a former Slidell police chief.
fox8live.com
Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police said on Wednesday that shortly after the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, a lead was established on a suspect vehicle and that their detectives are in Lafayette Parish to continue the investigation. “The vehicle is being processed and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
NOLA.com
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
bogalusadailynews.com
Mayor asks community to remain calm after fatal drive-by shooting
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette praised the quick response of law enforcement and asked for the community to remain calm after an apparent fatal drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. According to preliminary information, the female victim was an innocent bystander and not an intended target when the shots were fired in the...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help finding missing woman
The TPSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jamie Lugo Fleetwood (46 years of age W/F). Ms. Fleetwood was reported missing on August 18, 2022 after she failed to report to work. Ms. Fleetwood is possibly driving a gray colored Honda CR-V and is known to frequent...
New $2 surcharge expected on Slidell utility bills
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell is adding an up to $2 fuel surcharge to water and sewer bills, starting in September, according to a statement on the city's social media. The city says the fuel surcharge recovery fee is based on the cost of diesel and may vary each month, with $2 as the maximum amount.
an17.com
20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting
A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
bogalusadailynews.com
Sheriff’s deputy receives national recognition
On Thursday, Aug. 18, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy Katie Dillon was recognized by the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) as Corrections Officer of the Year for the Southern region of the United States. At the JAILCON Southern Regional Training Conference held in Huntsville, Ala., Dillon was...
Comments / 0