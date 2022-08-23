Read full article on original website
Related
Convictions in plot to kidnap Michigan governor unlikely to ease extremism
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The conviction of two men for conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows that jurors in a deeply divided nation can still reach agreement in politically charged cases, according to experts. But it leaves unanswered questions about the potential for violence by extremists with...
Deliberations start for 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jurors return Tuesday for their first full day of deliberations in the trial of two men accused of hatching a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the government's second shot at getting convictions in a case that emerged just before the 2020 presidential election.
Judge sets December sentencing dates in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sentenced in December, a judge said Wednesday. Adam Fox's date is Dec. 12, while Barry Croft Jr. will return to court on Dec. 28, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said. They were...
Michigan legal experts weigh in on guilty verdict on Governor Whitmer kidnap plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men were convicted Tuesday on two counts of conspiracy and attempts to obtain weapons of mass destruction in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Four months ago, a different jury couldn't reach a verdict on the two men. Legal experts say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitmer releases statement on guilty verdicts in kidnapping trial
LANSING, Mich. — A jury in Grand Rapids convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were found guilty on all charges in their 2nd trial after a jury couldn't reach a verdict in the original trial in April.
Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
Fight isn’t over for men found guilty of leading plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, defense attorneys say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The fight isn’t over for two men found guilty Tuesday of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to their attorneys. “We will be pursuing all avenues of relief for our clients in between now and sentencing,” Christopher Gibbons, the attorney for Adam Fox, told reporters Tuesday when asked about appealing the conviction.
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
RELATED PEOPLE
Closing arguments next in trial of 2 men in Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jurors will hear closing arguments Monday in the retrial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. declined to testify Friday as defense lawyers rested their case in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate makes bid for lieutenant governor
LANSING, Mich. — A former Republican candidate for governor has announced that he will be pursuing the nomination for the position of lieutenant governor at the party's convention this weekend. Ralph Rebandt, who finished last in the Republican primary election for governor with about 4% of the overall vote,...
Startling News! Michigan is Home to the Poorest Town in America
Although Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America, it's home to the poorest city in the United States. This is sad news for our state and the residents that live there. According to wordpopulationreview.com,. Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the United States...
Detroit News
Court nixes certain Michigan's auto insurance cuts, but group promises appeal
A long-awaited court order Thursday ridding Michigan's auto insurance reform of a large swath of cost containment measures was greeted as a victory by patients and health care providers and as setback by the law's defenders. The order would stop the 2019 law's mandated fee cuts on certain services, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Cuts to Michigan auto insurance law can't be applied to past car crash victims, appeals court rules
(FOX 2) - Michigan's bipartisan 2019 auto insurance reform law that reduced rates but also zapped funding for long term care for patients critically injured in car crashes doesn't apply to those who were receiving benefits before the bill passed, a court said Thursday. The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled...
Detroit News
Conspiracy-promoting Michigan ex-lawmaker sought voting system files
Lansing — Former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has repeatedly touted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, asked a Michigan township to release files from its election management system, information that one clerk said would present "a roadmap for how to hack future elections." News of Colbeck's request in Canton...
deadlinedetroit.com
Why isn't the Michigan GOP listening to Nolan Finley?
Those who read Edith Hamilton's "Mythology" in eighth grade English may remember Cassandra, the Trojan priestess whose fate was to speak prophecies that were always true, but never believed. Today Nolan Finley, the Detroit News' editorial-page editor and one of the highest-profile conservatives in the state, published his umpteenth column...
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
MICHIGAN, USA — There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blind Michigan Justice Bernstein Drives for First Time Thanks to Sheriff Swanson
Here's a story that's sure to make you smile and cry at the same time. It's a story of one friend making the dream of another friend come true. The friends just happen to be Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, and the dream...life-changing.
Auto crash survivors can’t have lifetime benefits cut retroactively, Michigan Court of Appeals rules
Catastrophically injured auto crash victims can’t have their lifetime medical care reimbursements cut after the fact, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. The ruling reversed a 2019 change to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law that reduced the amount insurers have to pay. It’s a ruling that could...
$2.4M federal grant to prepare Michigan's incarcerated veterans for release
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan will receive $2.4 million from the U.S. Department of Labor toward benefiting the state’s incarcerated veterans.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. election: How to apply
Michigan voters can now request an absent voter ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. As of Thursday, Aug. 25, applications are open for Michigan voters to request an absent voter ballot that will be mailed to them before the Nov. 8 general election. The application period always begins 75 days before Election Day.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 5