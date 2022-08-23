The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting to adopt the 2022 tax levy rate as a part of the health center’s 2023 budget. The property tax levy, which was first approved by county voters in August 1986 to form the health department, has a current rate of 96 cents per $1,000 of property valuation. The levy is below the threshold of Missouri state law, which allows for the rate to be raised to $1 per $1,000 of property valuation. Vice chairwoman of the board Georganne Syler said the tax is “vital” to run the department. It is estimated to bring in a little more than $1.4 million next year, more than half of the general operating budget for the department. There was a portion of the meeting allowed for public comment on the matter, but no one chose to speak on the issue. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO