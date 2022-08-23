Read full article on original website
Related
kzimksim.com
Cape County Road Work – Route 34
Route 34 in Cape County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. This section of roadway is located from Route UU to County Road 360. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Aug. 22 and Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Daily...
KFVS12
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A downtown parking lot will be closed overnight on Friday and Saturday, August, 27-28. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. They said cars...
KFVS12
Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death
A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
KFVS12
Cape Splash closes early due to staffing issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will close early due to staffing issues. According to a post on the center’s Facebook page, while it’s closing early for the 2022 season, they will still have Doggy Swim Day on September 24. You can register for the event at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kzimksim.com
Poplar Bluff man arrested in Cape County
A Poplar Bluff man was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday for an alleged felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 41-year-old Andrew Haddock was arrested for alleged felony driving without a valid license and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. He was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail and released.
kzimksim.com
Sikeston man killed in motorcycle accident
The Standard Democrat reports that a Sikeston man was killed in a one-vehicle motorcycle accident Monday night. 37-year-old Bilal Shabazz was driving his motorcycle north on North Ingram near Campanella, just south of the Sikeston Jaycee Rodeo Grounds around 8:50 p.m. Monday. The motorcycle left the roadway to the right and continued north on the grass before Shabazz lost control and fell while the motorcycle continued north until it came to a stop in the grass. When officers arrived Shabazz was unresponsive at the scene and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
KFVS12
Man accused of stealing copper, leading officers on chase in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing copper and leading officers on a chase early Thursday morning, August 25. Michael W. Hon, 44, of Poplar Bluff, is being held on an outstanding felony parole warrant and charges are being requested for felony resisting arrest by fleeing, felony property damage and felony stealing.
KFVS12
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna. According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 white International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was having issues and stopped in part of the right lane on I-57 at mile post 32. They said a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Snakes Saturday at Lake Wappapello
(Wappapello) There’s an interesting program scheduled for Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells what you can see at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center. For Labor Day weekend at Lake Wappappello, don’t miss the 25-Mile...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS searching for man considered armed & dangerous
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking the public for help in finding a man they consider armed and dangerous. Sikeston DPS is searching for 20-year-old Dominic W. Metzger, of East Prairie. The public is urged not to approach or confront Metzger, but to...
Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday
ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
kbsi23.com
Sikeston DPS looking for 2 men after robbery
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety asks for the public’s help finding two men after a robbery. Tayshaun Antwan Price-Lane, 19, has gold teeth, short twisted dreadlocks, stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. His last known address is in Sikeston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kzimksim.com
Four arrested after downtown Cape Girardeau driving incident
Four people were arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Cape Girardeau after police allegedly observed a vehicle driving in a “careless and imprudent” manner. The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Main and Independence streets when officers in the area observed a vehicle nearly strike other vehicles and pedestrians. An on-foot officer tried to stop the driver but was unsuccessful, leading to a pursuit that ended on Henderson Avenue. Three passengers were arrested, but the driver fled on foot and was at-large as of Sunday afternoon. In the course of arresting the passengers, officers also arrested another person who approached and allegedly interfered with the arrest. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
kzimksim.com
Shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau results in no arrests
The Southeast Missourian reports that a shots-fired call resulted in no arrests early Sunday morning, though police located damage to a vehicle and a building. Officers responded to the call shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Park Avenue and Independence Street, and found a large crowd dispersing. Police could not identify a suspect at the scene. No injuries were reported and police are investigating the incident.
KFVS12
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
KFVS12
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January. Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to a Facebook post from the...
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people and seized nearly 4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a search of a residence on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to MCSO, Clarence Hubbard, 54, and Bart Cagle, 56, of McCracken Co., were arrested when drug detectives...
Missouri boy finishes top 10 in USA Mullet Competition
An 8-year-old Missouri boy finished in the top ten of an online competition listing the best mullets in the United States.
Missouri man sentenced 10 years after filming underage boys
ORAN, Missouri — A southern Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years for filming underage boys in the bathroom. Michael Stevens, a 43-year-old man from Oran, Missouri, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to coercion and enticement of a minor. Stevens admitted to luring teenage boys to go with...
kzimksim.com
Cape County Public Health Center Board reapproves tax levy rate
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting to adopt the 2022 tax levy rate as a part of the health center’s 2023 budget. The property tax levy, which was first approved by county voters in August 1986 to form the health department, has a current rate of 96 cents per $1,000 of property valuation. The levy is below the threshold of Missouri state law, which allows for the rate to be raised to $1 per $1,000 of property valuation. Vice chairwoman of the board Georganne Syler said the tax is “vital” to run the department. It is estimated to bring in a little more than $1.4 million next year, more than half of the general operating budget for the department. There was a portion of the meeting allowed for public comment on the matter, but no one chose to speak on the issue. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
Comments / 0